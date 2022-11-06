Guitar master Bob Margolin 'Steady Rollin' on with old-school Chicago blues

Guitarist Bob Margolin said his life changed when he first heard Muddy Waters.

He had been exposed to the blues on a college radio station. And when Muddy Waters came on, he wanted to learn how to do what he did.

“His voice was so powerful, and his slide guitar player was great,” Margolin said. “I soon found it was Muddy playing slide, too.”

Margolin would soon end up on the same stage as Waters and play on several albums with him.

In a recent interview, he spoke about what he learned from the blues legend, about the trio he founded with a pair of local musicians, and about an episode that seems like it came straight out of “Spinal Tap.”

How did you get your start in music?

I started playing guitar in 1964 when I was 15, inspired by Chuck Berry. I was in bands throughout high school and college but really fell in love with blues music when I heard it on a college radio blues show.

Who are some of your musical influences?

Muddy Waters ... I was in blues bands from 1970, and we had the opportunity to open shows for Muddy. He could see that I was trying to play what he called “old-school” Chicago blues, and he was very encouraging to me. That was a thrill. In August 1973, I was invited to join his band. Many thrills.

How would you describe your own music?

In a word, bluesrootsrockacousticelectric.

What would you say are some of the more important lessons you learned from playing with Muddy Waters?

Be punctual, always play my best. Listen and interact on the bandstand. Try to be nice to everyone.

What would you say distinguishes the Chicago blues from other kinds of blues?

Old-school Chicago blues — like Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf and Elmore James — is electrified Delta blues with a band and drums. Later versions include the guitar influence of B.B. King, with string bending and vibrato — like Otis Rush, Magic Sam and Buddy Guy.

How did the Bob Margolin Trio come about?

The trio, which now I do for gigs I can drive to, is me plus Tad Walters on harp or guitar and Chuck Cotton on drums. For the primitive style I play, I don’t need a bass player. It’s nice to have Tommy Brill added on upright bass, though, and we’re doing some shows like that now. I enjoy having relatively few people on the stage. Most of the time these days, I fly somewhere and am a guest with a band or a bunch of musicians.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

That’s a very interesting question because I can’t think of anyone who’s still alive. At 73, I’m often the oldest on a show. In the last few weeks, I played before Jimmy Vaughan twice and once before the exciting King Solomon Hicks. Those were big fun.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

Actually, I’ve been enjoying and getting great audience response to “Steady Rollin’ On.” I recorded it on my new acoustic duo album, “So Far,” with harp master Bob Corritore. It’s autobiographical, and when I open a show with it, I’m giving myself to the audience, both musically and socially.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

November, 1978. In the deepest basement beneath the Hammersmith Odeon, London’s venerable venue, a maintenance engineer sat amid the furnaces and steam pipes. A concert was about to begin upstairs, but that had nothing to do with him until he heard American voices cussing nervously, coming closer. As he put down his magazine, he found himself facing Muddy Waters and his blues band, toting guitars, harmonicas and drum sticks. Young Bob, one of the guitar players, asked, “Sir, can you direct us to the stage?”

Like rats in a maze, the band had taken a wrong turn between their dressing room and the bandstand. It was time to play, and we were quite lost. The janitorial gentleman patiently ran down complicated directions, and we thanked him and set out again. We didn’t believe it could possibly be that hard to find our way, but we had to admit it was when we came around a corner and saw our cellar dweller again, right where we’d left him.

This time we followed his directions more carefully and did our show, opening for Eric Clapton, who used his fame to expose Muddy to a much larger audience than Muddy could draw on his own.

I recalled this with a smile just a few years later in the mid-‘80s, the first time I saw the movie “Spinal Tap,” which satirizes the saga of a fictional archetypal rock band. There’s a scene in the movie of the band getting lost in the basement of a performance venue, between the dressing room and the stage.

Though Spinal Tap were British rockers and Muddy’s band were American bluesmen, I had to think, “Been there, done that.” In the years since, in Muddy’s band and then leading my own, I’ve occasionally found that my life feels like a blues Spinal Tap.

What’s next for you?

I am Steady Rollin’ — that nickname is not just a stage joke . For most of November, I’ll be on the Last Waltz Tour 2022 that features some of today’s best-known Americana musicians. And on and on, Amen.