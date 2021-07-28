Guitarist Sam Moss will be honored on Winston-Salem Walk of Fame

Moss’ peers lament the fact that he never released an album in his lifetime or otherwise pursued the musical achievement and recognition his talent merited.

“I remember when Stevie Ray Vaughan entered the general public’s awareness, and Sam was really impressed with him,” Easter said. “I remember thinking, ‘That’s great, but he’s not any better than you. He’s probably not as good as you.’”

Moss followed his own path, one that left an indelible mark on a couple of generations of Winston-Salem musicians. Doug Davis came of age in the 1980s and ’90s and was grateful when Moss started inviting him into his late-night sessions of jamming and self-proclaimed testifying.

“There were late nights of cheap beer and expensive guitars and stories worth the price of admission,” Davis said. “Sam was a lot of different things to a lot of different people over the course of his life. He could be very open and generous and welcoming, and he could also be a guy you wanted to be very careful around if you were not in the circle.”

Like Easter, Davis believes Moss had the talent to take his music to much higher levels: “Sam could have been an arena guy instead of playing with the Flounders Friday night at Baity’s.”