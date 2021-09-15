Guitarist Yasmin Williams will perform at the 2021 MerleFest

Many an overeager job applicant has spent their interview time bending professed weaknesses into perceived strengths. They care too much. Work too hard. Don’t know when to quit.

Without intending to, Yasmin Williams applied for — and earned — a job as one of her generation’s most innovative guitarists. And in Williams’ case, every strength she possesses was forged from an honest recognition of her weaknesses. Sure, necessity is the mother of invention. But limitation is in the family, too.

Williams, who will perform at the 2021 MerleFest, creates atmospheric, textured instrumentals through techniques including using the guitar as a percussion instrument and lap-tapping — which is exactly what it sounds like. Williams cradles the guitar in her lap to access its sound from a different vantage point.

Williams grew up in Virginia on beat- and groove-heavy music: R&B, hip-hop, the smoother side of jazz. Customarily, these sounds don’t rely on the guitar. So Williams experienced something like revelation when she picked up an iteration of the instrument to play “Guitar Hero 2.” The video game put her through its paces — and introduced her to heavier, yet quite technical, rock and metal sounds.