Hip-Hop artist Brandon Shaine enjoying second take on life with his music

Local folks probably know him as Brandon Bates, former news anchor for WXII-TV, but these days Bates goes by Brandon Shaine, a hip-hop artist and songwriter.

Shaine moved from Knoxville, Tenn., to Winston-Salem in July 2019 to work as the 4 p.m. anchor and nightside reporter for WXII-TV. He left that job in early 2021 to pursue his dream as a musical artist.

“It was too much, as far as mental health was concerned,” Shaine said. “I was working at night. I had my second son on the way, and I was covering all the Winston crime, every single night.

“With my son on the way, I knew my wife wasn’t going to be able to handle both children at night while I was gone. It was just getting to me mentally having to deal with that stuff nonstop.”

He had always been a fan of music, specifically hip-hop. When he was about 13, he would freestyle and rap with his brother and close friends.

“It just escalated to where I really liked doing that,” he said. “I was always making little videos and sending them to my brother and friends.”

Not until the pandemic in 2020, when he was spending a lot of time at home and didn’t have much of a creative outlet, did Shaine decide to do something with some of the songs he had been writing over the years.

“I bought some recording stuff and turned my spare bedroom closet into a studio,” he said. “I made probably seven songs to start out, and they were all garbage.”

But, at that point, he didn’t have the best quality and sound.

“I was still trying to find my voice,” he said.

He landed a sales job that gave him more flexibility to work on his music than he had in his previous job.

“I found another job where I could support myself while chasing a dream,” he said.

In July 2021, he released his first album, “In the Moment.”

“It was kind of how my life was at the time,” he said. “I was doing things in the moment, just doing what made me happy.”

“Reporting Live,” one of the songs on the album, contains a reference to Winston-Salem.

Most of his success has come from TikTok, where he does a lot of duets. He now has more than 160,000 followers on the social media platform.

On April 17, Shaine released his second album called “Second Take.”

“It’s referring to my second take on life because I’ve changed everything up, and like, this is my second album, and I’m much better than I was before.”

“Keep Me Safe” and “Valid” are two of the 13 tracks on the new album.

In “Keep Me Safe,” a song about his 3-year-old daughter, Shaine basically threatens the monster in her closet to keep her safe.

“She’s in the chorus saying a couple of things,” he said.

On Spotify, “Valid,” which was released in mid-March hit 6,000 streams in two days and is now up to 17,000 streams.

He said he spent about $9,000 of his own money on “Second Take.”

“I’ve made a lot of sacrifices and used a lot of income from my videography business to support my dream,” he said.

His next goal to help promote himself and his music is to get a billboard in Winston-Salem — downtown or along Interstate 40.

“I just always thought it would be awesome to put a billboard in downtown Winston-Salem just because people might recognize my face from the news,” he said.

Shaine is also the owner of Bates Creative Company, a videography company in Winston-Salem. He lives in Pfafftown with his wife, Sarah Bates, and their two children.

He recently entered the Music Marvel Competition, an international singer/songwriter contest and is working with a promoter.

He is also creating new music to follow his “Second Take” album.

“I’m planning on releasing a single every week for a while,” he said.

Q: How would you describe your art?

Answer: My music genre is considered hip-hop/pop. I bring my storytelling background to the songs I create and don’t hold back when it comes to being transparent about who I am, things I’m struggling with or why I’m pursuing a career in music. I write about my wife, my kids, my past and other things other people can relate to.

It’s not just me yelling into the mic trying to make the next song that’s played in a club because it sounds cool. I try to bring substance to my craft, and I’ve been progressing at a quick rate at finding my sound and what I’m good at and what I’m bad at when I’m recording or writing. I want people to get a personal connection to me as a person when they hear my music.

Whether we share the same story of struggling to chase a passion while providing for a family or dealing with mental health issues. I don’t shy away from my previous career as a news anchor and reporter because other people might think “what is this reporter doing singing rap music.” While that did provide hesitation for me at first, I’ve fully embraced who I am without revisiting those thoughts.

My music is all about doing what you love to do because you love to do it and not letting anyone else’s opinions of what you’re trying to do get in the way.

Q: How have you evolved as an artist?

Answer: It’s hard to listen to my first songs I ever recorded compared to music I’m putting out now. However, I do know this is a journey, and I wouldn’t be where I am now without finding my sound and going through an awkward stage in the beginning. I’ve slowly figured out the process of making music just by doing my own research over the last two years.

Whether it’s finding the right beats, adjusting my audio or tweaking my lyrics to match the flow of a song, I’m learning something new daily. I’ve put a strong focus on my social media to showcase my original music, and getting on other people’s songs on TikTok and Instagram has really helped my following grow. My TikTok is almost at about 160,000 followers, and I’ve gained 20,000 new followers since my new song “Valid” released in March.

Q: Who has influenced your art?

Answer: I grew up in the ‘90s and as a kid I listened to a lot of hip-hop. Thanks to my older brother, artists I look up to include J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, Post Malone, Drake, Eminem. I also grew up in West Virginia, so my music taste is all across the board. I’m a huge country fan and always respect an artist with a beautiful voice.

I remember going to concerts as a kid/young adult thinking to myself, “How amazing would it be to have a group of people support your music, support who you are and being able to relate to you on so many levels.”

Q: What is your biggest challenge?

Answer: My biggest challenge would have to be that of many aspiring music artists: Finding a way to make music for a living. Everyone has to provide for themselves or a family, and music isn’t an easy thing to do full time to financially provide for yourself or your family. While I’m doing much better now, getting my music out to the public outside of just social media is always a challenge.

Again, this is where money comes in. If you had all the money in the world, you could spend it on marketing campaigns, promoters, social media ads, merchandise and more ... but that’s just not in the cards right now.

I have two young children, an amazing wife, a full-time career, and I own my own videography business. Deciding when to put the music down to spend time doing other things has been a challenge.

Q: What does art do for you?

Answer: Certain people hear a song they like, and it gives them chills. Others don’t. I’m the kind of person who can’t sit in silence. I have to be listening to music, and I’ve always been that way. Music has set me free, for lack of better terms. Music has gotten me through every bad situation I’ve ever been faced with. Whether it be breakups, family drama, work/life balance stress, there’s always a song that can take me away from the real world and out in a place of peace.

Music lovers will know what I mean when I say that connecting with an artist and loving all of their songs is an amazing feeling.

Q: Any advice for other artists?

Answer: My biggest piece of advice is to put yourself out there without caring what other people think. I spent so long always wondering what others would think of a song or the fact that a news anchor is trying to be a hip-hop artist. Deep down, you as an artist are the only one that truly knows who you are. Other people’s views or perception of what you’re doing is irrelevant.

We only get one life. Why not do every single thing that makes you happy?

