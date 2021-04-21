Indie folk and Americana outfit Migrant Birds out of Winston-Salem to release “Winters Like These” EP

The band’s name comes from the lyrics in “I Hope I Never Feel This Way Again,” which is one of the songs from its first EP — “Migrant Birds” — released in May 2019.

Initially, when Ayscue and Logue started playing together at bars and breweries, Ayscue had a repertoire of seven or eight of his own songs.

“I would play like half the show by myself, and then I would play the other half with Tara,” he said.

They wrote a lot of songs separately in the beginning.

Logue said, “A lot of it was kind of us just trading songs that we had written individually and then just bringing a song to the band and be like, ‘This is a song I wrote. What do we want to do with it?’ We’re now just moving into doing more of the actual songwriting process collaboratively.”

Ayscue said their approach to song writing is different, depending on the song.

“I am really thinking about the chords that I’m playing on the guitar, and I’m looking in the chords for where the melody is, whereas Tara might have the melody first and then put the chords to it,” Ayscue said.

Logue said they have learned to trust each other.