James O. Terry Jr., J.O.T., Grande Gato — diversity in names, diversity in music

James O. Terry Jr. pops open a box with his picture on it and pulls out a sneaker covered in gold sequins. It glitters in the sun, casting tiny beams every each way, creating a light show of sorts.
Terry, aka Grande Gato, is a multilingual recording artist. He’s founder of recording and publishing company Soul-Full Productions. He’s a family man who’s collaborated with his wife and son. And he’s also now a shoe designer, turning out blindingly bright, attention-grabbing footwear.
“It’s from this company in Italy that makes shoes for independent brands,” he said. “They’ve generated a good response. I see it as a way of keeping on people’s minds, or their feet, even if they’re not at our shows.”
In a recent interview, the Winston-Salem artist talked about the shoes, about rapping in Spanish, and about how he became a “big cat.”
How did you get your start in music?
I’m a native of Winston-Salem, born and raised here. I went to Carver High School and then on to N.C. State, where I graduated with a communications degree.
I worked at a news station for a little bit, and then a radio station, WPJL in Raleigh. When I got back to Winston, I became a school teacher, worked with students with behavioral and emotional disorders.
I taught for three years, and then went full time with the music. That was in 2003.
But, I’ve always been in music. I actually worked as a DJ, while I was in high school, actually getting paid for it. I was a mobile disc jockey, doing parties at the convention center, at the Sawtooth, at high schools. I just kept with it until I got to college, where I was working all the frat parties, sorority parties. But then my interests kind of turned. I started producing tracks, and from there got into writing lyrics. And then I thought, “Why not become an artist, put myself out there?” I started up a label when I was in college in 1996.
Who are some of your inspirations?
I’m not going to single out one person. Rather, because I was a DJ, and I used to spin a lot of different types of music, my inspirations come from all types of music, all types of artists.
I’ve even been encouraged language-wise from a lot of the records I used to play, because I would play all types of music.
My influences are worldwide. That’s the only way I can describe it. You listen to my records, you’ll hear all types of influences.
How would you describe your music?
Very diverse. I don’t think I sound like anyone. A lot of people have told me, “Your music doesn’t sound like anyone else’s.” Even when I’m with my wife, Bonita Señorita, and son, Poco Perro — we put out several projects together — people will say you all have your own little sound.
Why did you decide to start recording in Spanish?
I used to play, even before it was really popular here in North Carolina, Reggaeton and Spanish rap. And when I started becoming an artist, I started to put that back out through my music. I’ve actually performed in Miami, Fla., different clubs. And right before COVID-19, we actually performed in Havana.
How did you come up with the name Grande Gato (which means Big Cat in Spanish)?
My friends were always telling me, “Wow, you’re always doing it big, look at this cat.” And I use that name when I rap in Spanish. But, when I rap in English, I go by my other music name J.O.T. which are just my initials.
Technically, it would be Gato Grande in proper Spanish, but I changed it to Grande Gato, because I thought it had more pop.
How would you describe your creative process?
I just go with whatever I feel at the time. I think for me that works the best. I don’t try to plan out an album with a certain theme. I pretty much just do what I feel, and however it comes out, that’s how it comes out. It’s not a mystifying process. I try to keep it real simple.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I’ve never done karaoke. I’ve seen people do it. They seem to have a lot of fun with it.
As far as singing in the shower, nah. I’m usually just trying to wake up.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
Well, it was funny to me, but not funny to the other artists who were performing that night.
We were at a club called The Pour House in Raleigh. I have a group I do stuff with, we go by North Carolina Street Heat. We were all out in front, and it was 1 degree outside.
We got out there like two hours before, but the club owner said, “You’re all going to have to wait out here for 45 minutes, because we’ve got to get some stuff ready.” But it didn’t bother me, because I was dressed for it, and I wear leather all the time anyway, and the wind can’t get to me.
But, the other artists were freezing their butts off, and I was laughing the whole time. I didn’t mean to laugh, but it was just funny to me, because they all knew it was 1 degree. They should have worn more than a T-shirt.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
In Spanish, one that’s a crowd favorite is “Para Ganar” (Spanish for “To Win”). I’ve performed it in Miami, even performed it in Cuba.
As far as English, when I go by J.O.T., I have a cancer song. I’m a (non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma) cancer survivor, so I have a rap called “The Cancer/MS Rap.” It was about me having cancer and my aunt having MS (Multiple Sclerosis). She’s passed now, but for years after I wrote the song, she lived with MS. She survived longer than a lot of people thought she would. So that song was always a favorite. And the song is actually very upbeat, and people would often be dancing to it, waving their hands. That’s what it was meant to do, encourage people.
How did you get interested in designing shoes?
I had been talking to the company in Italy, told them what I was trying to do, and they told me, “If you come up with the designs, we can make them for you.” It was very hands-on.
What’s next for you?
Since COVID-19, we haven’t been performing much. But, thankfully, we have been generating income through some royalties. Every now and then, I’ll wake up, look at my email, and it says, “You have a royalty check, and it should be in your account in the next two days.”
As far as what’s on the horizon, hopefully, we’ll start performing again soon ... I’ll be performing my Reggaeton and Spanish rap on June 13 at the Dash (Truist) Stadium.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com
