James O. Terry Jr., J.O.T., Grande Gato — diversity in names, diversity in music

I taught for three years, and then went full time with the music. That was in 2003.

But, I’ve always been in music. I actually worked as a DJ, while I was in high school, actually getting paid for it. I was a mobile disc jockey, doing parties at the convention center, at the Sawtooth, at high schools. I just kept with it until I got to college, where I was working all the frat parties, sorority parties. But then my interests kind of turned. I started producing tracks, and from there got into writing lyrics. And then I thought, “Why not become an artist, put myself out there?” I started up a label when I was in college in 1996.

Who are some of your inspirations?

I’m not going to single out one person. Rather, because I was a DJ, and I used to spin a lot of different types of music, my inspirations come from all types of music, all types of artists.

I’ve even been encouraged language-wise from a lot of the records I used to play, because I would play all types of music.

My influences are worldwide. That’s the only way I can describe it. You listen to my records, you’ll hear all types of influences.

How would you describe your music?