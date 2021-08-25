Jazz guitarist Bill Frisell to play Crossroads @ SECCA concert Sept. 3

LEGENDARY ARTIST: The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art will present a special performance by Bill Frisell: HARMONY featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 for Crossroads @ SECCA concert series. “Harmony” is Frisell’s debut album with Blue Note Records, released in 2019 and produced by Lee Townsend. Andy Tennille, curator of the Crossroads series and a member of the SECCA Foundation board, said, “Bill’s resume speaks for itself and fits right into the lineage of world-class artists that SECCA has brought to Winston-Salem since the birth of the Crossroads series 10 years ago." Frisell’s career as a guitarist and composer has spanned more than 40 years and many celebrated recordings, whose catalog has been cited by Downbeat as "the best recorded output of the decade.” Advance tickets are $40 for general admission and $50 for VIP tickets, including reserved seating area and a custom letterpress poster by Skillet Gilmore. Visit secca.org/programs-crossroads.php.