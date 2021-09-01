Jazz musician John Coltrane honored in High Point Museum exhibit

High Point Museum will present a new exhibit, "A Love Supreme: The Jazz of John Coltrane through the Eyes of Chuck Stewart," from Sept. 3-Dec. 5 at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.

The exhibit, which is curated by the Grammy Museum, features 20 photographs of John Coltrane taken by Chuck Stewart, a legendary cultural photographer. It also includes an alto saxophone used by Coltrane. Other artifacts related to Coltrane are also on view as part of the museum's permanent collection, including the piano from his childhood home on Underhill Street.

Stewart was the only photographer at the historic recording session of Coltrane's album "A Love Supreme," and he photographed the jazz musician on several other occasions. These rare and mostly unseen photos are owned by Stewart’s estate.

"It seemed fitting to host this exhibition during the 10th anniversary of the festival so that people can learn more about its namesake," said Edith Brady, High Point Museum director. "We have enjoyed getting to work with the Grammy Museum and offering our community a unique glimpse into the adult life and career of the High Point-raised John Coltrane."