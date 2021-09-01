Jazz musician John Coltrane honored in High Point Museum exhibit

High Point Museum will present a new exhibit, "A Love Supreme: The Jazz of John Coltrane through the Eyes of Chuck Stewart," from Sept. 3-Dec. 5 at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.
The exhibit, which is curated by the Grammy Museum, features 20 photographs of John Coltrane taken by Chuck Stewart, a legendary cultural photographer. It also includes an alto saxophone used by Coltrane. Other artifacts related to Coltrane are also on view as part of the museum's permanent collection, including the piano from his childhood home on Underhill Street.
Stewart was the only photographer at the historic recording session of Coltrane's album "A Love Supreme," and he photographed the jazz musician on several other occasions. These rare and mostly unseen photos are owned by Stewart’s estate.
"It seemed fitting to host this exhibition during the 10th anniversary of the festival so that people can learn more about its namesake," said Edith Brady, High Point Museum director. "We have enjoyed getting to work with the Grammy Museum and offering our community a unique glimpse into the adult life and career of the High Point-raised John Coltrane."
The exhibit is sponsored by DRIVE High Point, the High Point Historical Society and the Friends of John Coltrane and coincides with the 10th annual John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival.
An opening reception will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at the museum. The museum will be offering tours of Coltrane's childhood home at 118 Underhill St. in High Point from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 3 and from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 4.
In celebration of Coltrane's birthday, the museum will also show the documentary “Chasing Trane” at 7 p.m. Sept. 23.