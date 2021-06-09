Jeffrey Dean Foster, other musicians create music to benefit Shalom Project on Record Store Day

“It was definitely just like a lark — almost like a knockoff last spring when all the stuff first started,” Foster said. He cranked maracas up in the mix to give the song a hint of ’70s rockers the Flamin’ Groovies.

The murder of George Floyd and the surge of the Black Lives Matter movement informed the title track, “I’m Starting to Bleed,” which shows up in two distinct versions to open and close the EP. Rather than write an overt protest song, Foster tried to evoke lives that had beautiful moments before their premature ends.

“The thing about someone like George Floyd and all of the dozens more in the last couple of years, we find out about them when they’ve been killed or hurt, and we don’t know what kind of life they had,” he said. “I wasn’t really thinking, because the song came really fast. But I think the idea was that this guy had a whole life, and that just happened to be the very public, horrible end.”

The song evokes “the radio and Earth Wind and Fire” and “summertime on the street, ice cream running down my hand.” The lyrics grow darker and more pointed as the song progresses: “America is always on top, rolling over me, and it won’t stop ... my face on the concrete and a knee on my throat.”