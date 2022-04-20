Josh Turner to perform opening day at MerleFest 2022 in Wilkesboro

Josh Turner is making his MerleFest debut, playing on opening day of the popular festival.

The annual music festival will be held April 28-May 1 at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro.

“I’m excited about it,” Turner said of being on stage at MerleFest 2022 and being part of the festivities. “That’s one thing that has always amazed me about my job. I’ve been doing this for over 20 years now, and I’m still playing places that I’ve never played before.”

Merlefest was founded in 1988 in memory of the late Eddy Merle Watson, son of American music legend Doc Watson.

The festival states on its website that it is a “celebration of ‘traditional plus’ music, a unique mix of music based on the traditional, roots-oriented sounds of the Appalachian region, including bluegrass and old-time music, and expanded to include Americana, country, blues, rock and many other styles.”

MerleFest hosts numerous artists, performing on various stages over the four-day event.

Turner will perform at 9 p.m. April 28 on the Watson Stage.

“We place a lot of importance in bringing first-time acts to the festival each year, so we are very excited to have Josh Turner make his MerleFest debut on the opening night of the festival,” said Lindsay Craven, artist relations manager for MerleFest. “There has been so much positive response from our audience since his announcement, and we think our audiences are excited to hear some authentic, classic country tunes.”

The old and new

Festival-goers can expect to hear their past and current favorite songs from Turner, a multiplatinum-selling country music star, at MerleFest.

He said his selections will definitely include “Your Man” and “Long Black Train.”

“I’ll be playing all my hits that people have come to expect to hear from me, and I’m going to be playing some stuff from my gospel record, ‘I Serve A Savior,’” Turner said. “Then I’ve got my record that I put out a couple of years ago called “Country State of Mind,” which is my take on some country classics.

“Country State of Mind” came out “right smack dab in the middle” of the coronavirus pandemic, Turner said.

He had been in the process of making the album right before the COVID-19 shutdown and decided to move forward with it.

“Obviously, we couldn’t have foreseen being shut down like we were,” Turner said. “But it was something new to all of us.”

He has been touring heavily since June 2021 and promoting “Country State of Mind.”

“I’ve been promoting it pretty heavily, just trying to remind people, ‘Hey, I put a record out in the pandemic, if you missed it,’” Turner said. “It’s one of the records that I’m most proud of. There’s a lot of great songs on there from great artists, and I had a lot of special guests join me on the tracks.”

“Country State of Mind” includes songs from legends Randy Travis, John Anderson, Johnny Cash, Vern Gosdin and Hank Williams, among others.

Years ago, while in college, Turner went to Johnny Cash’s house, knocked on the door and found himself face-to-face with one of his musical heroes.

“Let’s just say that he and I both were shocked to see each other,” Turner said. “After the shock wore off, he was very down to earth and just treated me with respect. He’s a good man, and I wish I’d been able to meet him more than just that one time.”

The special guest artists Turner invited to perform on “Country State of Mind” songs were Randy Travis, John Anderson, Kris Kristofferson, Chris Janson, Runaway June and Maddie & Tae.

“I wanted artists I knew have an appreciation for traditional country music,” he has said.

In 2021, Turner released his first Christmas album called “King Size Manger.” He also did a video for the single “Soldier’s Gift” from the album and took his family on the road during his Christmas tour in November and December.

“We had a great time,” Turner said.

That voice

Known for his deep voice, Turner said that becoming the Nashville recording artist he is today has been a long journey.

Ironically, he said, his first trip to Nashville right out of high school in 1996 was not to pursue a record deal but to overcome a vocal injury.

“The short story is that I never really grew up knowing that there was a proper way to sing, so I just tried to sing,” he said. “Unfortunately for me, I was singing with a lot of bad techniques – a lot of improper breathing. I just didn’t know how to take care of my voice.

“Literally, the year that I graduated from high school was the year that I was thinking about moving to Nashville and getting a record deal, (but) I injured my voice and that led me to the Vanderbilt Voice Clinic here in Nashville.”

Ultimately, he learned how to use his voice and take care of it.

“It’s become so crucial throughout my career to be able to sustain the long, gurgling schedule that I keep throughout the year, playing show after show after show,” he said. “It keeps me healthy. It keeps me able to go out and make a living and have fun playing for the fans.”

Turner has lived in Nashville since 1998. He is married to Jennifer Ford and has four sons.

A native of Florence County, S.C., Turner tries to go back to his hometown as often as possible.

“I still have a place there, and all of my family is still there,” he said. “I love going back and try to hunt, fish and go to the beach.”

