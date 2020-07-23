Bieber: Purpose World Tour (copy)

Justin Bieber brought his 58-concert world tour “Purpose” to the Greensboro Coliseum on Wednesday, July 6, 2016, performing to a capacity crowd of about 15,000 people.

GREENSBORO — Grammy Award-winning artist Justin Bieber's "Changes" tour concert at the Greensboro Coliseum has been rescheduled for next summer.

Bieber was originally scheduled to perform here next week, but delayed his latest tour this spring over concerns because of the coronavirus. The rescheduled tour will now kick off in June 2021 and has added some new arena stops, including New York City, Boston, Atlanta and Chicago, tour promoters said today in a news release.

The rescheduled Greensboro concert will be on July 29, 2021.

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, according to tour promoters. Anyone who already has a ticket will be emailed by their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2021 date.

For further information, visit Ticketmaster.com or justinbiebermusic.com.

