Kyle Petty sings? NASCAR royalty to perform concert in Lexington.

Most of the music former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty plays is his original works.

That gives him the perfect hook to get people to come to his live performances.

Petty tells them, “You can hear everybody else sing every other song. But, listen, you’ve got to come see me to hear what I’m singing, because it’s not on a CD. It’s not streamed. It’s not anywhere else.”

On Dec. 2, Petty will perform live in concert at High Rock Outfitters in Lexington. He will also sign copies of his new book “Swerve or Die: Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing.”

“I tell people it’s more like a living room concert where somebody just shows up with a guitar and sets a place for you,” he said.

Petty, who grew up in Randleman, started playing guitar at the age of 12 but always wanted to be a race car driver.

He dabbled in music in the 1980s and was onstage for a brief period after signing with RCA Records. He opened up for acts such as Randy Travis, The Oak Ridge Boys and Hank Williams Jr.

But life got to where he had two jobs, and he just wanted one.

“Driving a race car was what I wanted to do,” Petty, now 62, said.

He never gave up his guitar and continued playing and writing songs after he retired from racing in 2008.

Right before the coronavirus pandemic, he started playing at open mics and doing events with David Childers.

Today, Petty is represented by Dolphus Ramseur of Ramseur Records and frequently performs his original music in intimate shows across North Carolina and surrounding states.

“It’s been a joy to be able to sit and play the guitar,” he said.

He’s not sure what genre his music falls into but said it’s more Americana than anything.

He grew up listening to singer/songwriters including James Taylor, Harry Chapin, Jim Croce, Carole King, Carly Simon and Jackson Browne.

Themes in his songs range from telling stories to songs with messages.

He has played at High Rock Outfitters before.

“When I played there the last time with David Childers, I had a great time and a great night,” Petty said. “The funny part is that people who actually knew me growing up came out to see me play. That’s a little nerve-wracking sometimes. It’s a lot easier to play in front of people that you don’t know.”

Like a lot of musical artists did during the pandemic, Petty spent his time at home writing a lot of music.

And his first book, “Swerve or Die” written with Ellis Henican came out of the pandemic.

At the time Petty was writing the book, his wife, Morgan, was pregnant with their second son, Cotten. Because people still didn’t know how the pandemic would affect pregnant women and their babies, his family went into lockdown mode.

“We didn’t leave the house,” Petty said. “You would have people just throw food out in your front yard, and you would go out and pick it up. That was it.”

He said ‘Swerve or Die’ is about himself; his father, former NASCAR driver Richard Petty; his grandfather, former NASCAR driver Lee Petty; his son, Adam Petty from a previous marriage, who was killed in a racing accident in 2000; and growing up in Randolph County, among other things.

According to his website, his book “chronicles his life on and off the racetrack, presenting his insider’s perspective of growing up throughout the sport’s popular rise in American culture.”

The book also contains NASCAR history, stories of his family’s careers and anecdotes about some famous stock-car-racing drivers.

His memoir “also tackles the sport’s evolution, discussing how welcoming diverse racers, improving car and track safety features and integrating green technology will benefit NASCAR’s competitors and fans in the future,” Petty’s website stated.

Petty said it’s hard to categorize his book because it offers some short stories, a memoir and an autobiography all in one.

“There are biographies,” he said. “There are autobiographies. There are memoirs and then there are books they can’t put into any category. That should probably be this book.”

Petty now lives in Matthews with his wife, Morgan, and their three sons — Overton, 4; Cotten, 2; and Davant, who is 4 months old.

Philanthropy, TV and more

Petty is also a philanthropist and racing analyst.

For more than 27 years, he has hosted his annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America. To date, the ride has raised more than $19 million for a variety of children’s hospitals and Victory Junction.

Victory Junction is a camp in Randleman created by Petty and his family in honor of his late son, Adam, aimed at providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic and serious medical illnesses. Since it started in 2004, Victory Junction has provided more than 100,000 camp experiences to kids and their families through various programs.

“We try not to send any kids home without a smile on their face,” Petty said.

On the TV screen, viewers can find Petty on Peacock’s daily show, NASCAR America and on pre- and post-race NASCAR Cup and Xfinity coverage on NBC and USA Network. In addition to his race coverage for NBC, he also hosts a digital series, “Coffee with Kyle” that airs on the Motorsports on NBC YouTube Channel.

He is also the host of his series “Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty” on the Circle Network.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Petty said. “The premise of the show is, ‘Tell me, as my guest, a car that’s sentimental, not your favorite car, not the most expensive car, not the fastest car.”

Petty said it has been amazing how his guests have opened up about their most sentimental cars, such as the cars their mothers used to take them to school or the car they drove on the first date with their wife.

Guests have included Richard Petty, racer Mario Andretti, racer Jeff Gordon, wrestler Ric Flair, rapper Pitbull, singer/songwriter Darius Rucker, golfer Davis Love III, ice skater Scott Hamilton and couple Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson East and former NFL long snapper Andrew East.

Petty travels to where the celebrities are, and they get to choose their favorite place to eat.

Petty said it’s almost like being in their own kitchens and is a lot of fun to watch.

“Most of them have a favorite place that if you drove by it, you probably wouldn’t stop and eat there because it’s a local place that they know, and they’ve been eating there their whole lives,” Petty said. “They know all the waiters and waitresses. They know the cooks and the owners.”