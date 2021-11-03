Let’s Active turns 40. Popular Winston-Salem band, fronted by Mitch Easter, played with R.E.M., others in 80s

Easter, 66, who was inducted into the N.C. Music Hall of Fame in 2019, may be best known for producing R.E.M.’s early albums “Chronic Town,” “Murmur” and “Reckoning.”

He is also known for his skills on the guitar and producing records for various artists and bands out of Fidelitorium Recordings, his studio in Kernersville.

“His talent as a guitar player is unmatched,” Meltzer-Holderfield, a musician who as a member of the former Jews and Catholics band recorded with Easter. “It’s always amazing to get to see him perform.”

She added that Easter is also an incredible recording artist.

“He has recorded so many amazing musicians and brought them to Winston and made a connection, I think, for the Triad with musicians from all over the country. I think that’s really special. I’m happy that we have this chance to celebrate him, and that MUSE can be a small part of it.”

Working with artists in his studio has been Easter’s job since 1980.

“We closed the studio for the pandemic,” Easter said. “When we opened up this past summer, we immediately got super busy, again.”

Easter, who started playing in bands at the age of 12, said he is flattered to be honored by MUSE.