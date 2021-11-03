Let’s Active turns 40. Popular Winston-Salem band, fronted by Mitch Easter, played with R.E.M., others in 80s

Let’s Active, an influential indie-rock band formed in Winston-Salem, made its debut 40 years ago this month.
Mitch Easter, a guitarist, singer-songwriter and record producer, was the frontman, with Faye Hunter on bass and Sara Romweber, who was 17 at the time, on drums.
On Nov. 4, MUSE Winston-Salem, a community history museum in Winston-Salem, will present the Let’s Active 40th Anniversary Concert Event with Easter at 7 p.m. at The Ramkat at 170 West Ninth St. in Winston-Salem.
“We are going to have a lineup of guest speakers, who are going to talk about the importance of Let’s Active to the local and regional scene at that time and their legacy – looking back on it now,” Alanna Meltzer-Holderfield, operations and program manager for MUSE, said.
Meltzer-Holderfield said the event will honor Easter, as well as Hunter and Romweber, both of whom have died.
Over the years, various people have performed in Let’s Active, including Angie Carlson, Rob Ladd, Eric Marshall and Jon Heames. The band gave its final performance in 1990. Although Romweber left the band in 1984, she and Easter reunited for a benefit in August 2014, a year after Hunter’s death. Romweber died in 2019.
“He is legendary and he’s such a kind person and so talented,” Meltzer-Holderfield said of Easter. “It’s just amazing that he’s right here in Kernersville.”
Easter, 66, who was inducted into the N.C. Music Hall of Fame in 2019, may be best known for producing R.E.M.’s early albums “Chronic Town,” “Murmur” and “Reckoning.”
He is also known for his skills on the guitar and producing records for various artists and bands out of Fidelitorium Recordings, his studio in Kernersville.
“His talent as a guitar player is unmatched,” Meltzer-Holderfield, a musician who as a member of the former Jews and Catholics band recorded with Easter. “It’s always amazing to get to see him perform.”
She added that Easter is also an incredible recording artist.
“He has recorded so many amazing musicians and brought them to Winston and made a connection, I think, for the Triad with musicians from all over the country. I think that’s really special. I’m happy that we have this chance to celebrate him, and that MUSE can be a small part of it.”
Working with artists in his studio has been Easter’s job since 1980.
“We closed the studio for the pandemic,” Easter said. “When we opened up this past summer, we immediately got super busy, again.”
Easter, who started playing in bands at the age of 12, said he is flattered to be honored by MUSE.
He was 26 and working in his recording studio, originally called Drive-In Studio because it was started in the garage of his parent’s house, when Let’s Active formed.
“I chickened out on doing the studio in New York,” he said. “Everything was more expensive. It was just more intensive. I didn’t really want the studio to really take over my life. I figured I could come back down here and try it.”
As Let’s Active was forming, Easter said he and Hunter got several suggestions to check out Romweber as a drummer.
“We had to talk her into playing with us because she didn’t know us from Adam, and she was a lot younger,” Easter said.
He said Romweber turned out to be the perfect person to round out their trio.
“Somehow, she was able and willing to play these goofy songs I was writing,” Easter said. “We got going, and it was good. It was a distinctive band. I don’t think we really sounded like anybody else exactly.”
The name “Let’s Active” came from a phrase in an article about Japanese culture by James Fallows.
A lot of the band’s early gigs were with R.E.M.
Let’s Active eventually got a record deal with I.R.S. Records. The band’s albums are “Cypress,” “Big Plans for Everybody,” “Every Dog Has His Day,” and its EP is “Afoot.”
“Every Word Means No” is one of the group’s most popular songs.
“We didn’t have hits in the conventional kind of way at all, but that song got to be well known,” Easter said. “It was played on college radio and stuff like that.”
He added that the video for “Every Word Means No” “had a certain kind of charm to it.”
Easter spoke modestly about the success of Let’s Active.
“We were always a mid-level band,” he said. “We toured the country and went to England a couple of times and stuff, but we were never successful. We made money doing it, but we were never like a famous band. We’re known in a certain little segment of music history. That’s sort of our world.”
Now, as he prepares for the concert event on Nov. 4, memories of the group members’ younger years and performances are bittersweet, he said.
“Everybody was young and alive then,” he said.
But he said that it’s wonderful that people remember Let’s Active and those years fondly.
“I think that’s really wonderful,” Easter said. “It’s the best thing about music. It makes you happy.”
