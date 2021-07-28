Lilly Hiatt will perform a free show at Incendiary Brewing Company, along with Victoria Victoria and Casey Noel

Lilly Hiatt knew that choosing a career as a singer/songwriter meant she would be compared to one of the finest songwriters of the past 40 years — her father, John Hiatt.
For some artists, that would be an intimidating prospect. But Lilly Hiatt didn’t hesitate with her chosen vocation.
“It’s not like I think I’m the best songwriter or anything, but I’ve always felt confident in my writing,” she said in a phone interview. “That’s one of the areas that I feel confident in, so I’ve never gotten scared about that (her father’s reputation) because I’m like, well, I know a lot about songwriting. I know how to write songs, and I’ve known how to write for a long time. I hope to always be getting better, but I’m so glad my dad is a great songwriter and not one that like, sucks. So I can be proud of that and do my own thing, too.”
Hiatt has been proven right in having her self-belief. With the release of her new album, “Walking Proof,” she is now four albums into a career that finds her gaining fans and further respect for her own talents as a songwriter and performer.
Growing up near Nashville, Tenn., Hiatt launched her solo career with the country-ish debut album, “Let Down,” in 2012. Her second album, 2015’s “Royal Blue,” found her leaning more toward sturdy rocking tunes.
While “Royal Blue” showed that Hiatt had developed into a songwriter who was making good on her early promise, her third album, 2017’s “Trinity Lane,” was even stronger. Hiatt’s songwriting (informed by a romantic breakup, overcoming a drinking problem and the lasting fallout from her mother’s suicide when Hiatt was a baby) grew even sharper and more honest. “Trinity Lane” received plenty of critical acclaim and has elevated Hiatt’s profile coming into “Walking Proof.”
“I think ‘Trinity Lane’ like, it’s really interesting because I was just thinking the other day I didn’t, it’s not like I felt some direct shift in my life occur upon the release of the record,” Hiatt said. “But when I look back on three years ago, I’m like, no, my life has changed. I can do a little more with my music. I can afford to live on my own, which I couldn’t before. And I can go play shows for a little more people than I used to. It definitely seemed to really start something for me that was very stable in a way. So I hope I can continue that.”
“Walking Proof” should do nothing but further grow Hiatt’s audience and enhance her standing as a songwriter. And the growth in Hiatt experienced in her career with “Trinity Lane” allowed her to do something she hadn’t done in the preceding decade — take a little time off to decompress before starting what became a healthy burst of songwriting creativity.
In all, Hiatt pumped out 25 songs, which she narrowed to 11 after demo-ing songs with producer and former Cage The Elephant guitarist/keyboardist Lincoln Parish.
The songs Hiatt and Parish chose for “Walking Proof” pick up stylistically where “Trinity Lane” left off. There’s plenty of energy with songs that include “P-Town,” whose fat chords might remind some of later-era R.E.M., the jangly guitar pop-rock of the first single “Brightest Star” and the urgent feel of “Some Kind of Drug,” rootsy ballads in “Drawl,” “Move” and the title tune, and songs that fall between those extremes, such as the chiming mid-tempo tunes “Rae” and “Candy Lunch.”
“It’s interesting because I actually almost feel like lyrically, the content of ‘Walking Proof’ is a bit brighter. But I think sonically, it’s a little more mellow,” Hiatt said. “‘Trinity Lane’ is pretty upbeat in a way, but it’s like rockets and fired up a bit. But anyway, not to get too into it, I think ‘Walking Proof’ is like just, yeah, I think it might be a bit calmer and more accepting, understanding of things. I suppose it’s a bit more confident, but also it’s got its curiosity and its heartbreak to it, I think.”
Hiatt was just getting started on what figured to be an extended touring cycle to promote “Walking Proof” when the pandemic hit. Now she gets to pick up where she left off. She’ll showcase new songs but now has a deep enough catalog of older songs to bring some welcome variety to her set lists from night to night.
“I’m glad that I have enough of a catalog to make the set, to customize a different set every night, especially,” she said. “I have a small group of pretty hardcore fans, and some of them come to like four shows. So I want to them to see different shows.
“When I’m touring behind a record, I’m there to highlight it and show you what the songs are about. So we’ll be playing a lot off of the new record.”