Lilly Hiatt will perform a free show at Incendiary Brewing Company, along with Victoria Victoria and Casey Noel

While “Royal Blue” showed that Hiatt had developed into a songwriter who was making good on her early promise, her third album, 2017’s “Trinity Lane,” was even stronger. Hiatt’s songwriting (informed by a romantic breakup, overcoming a drinking problem and the lasting fallout from her mother’s suicide when Hiatt was a baby) grew even sharper and more honest. “Trinity Lane” received plenty of critical acclaim and has elevated Hiatt’s profile coming into “Walking Proof.”

“I think ‘Trinity Lane’ like, it’s really interesting because I was just thinking the other day I didn’t, it’s not like I felt some direct shift in my life occur upon the release of the record,” Hiatt said. “But when I look back on three years ago, I’m like, no, my life has changed. I can do a little more with my music. I can afford to live on my own, which I couldn’t before. And I can go play shows for a little more people than I used to. It definitely seemed to really start something for me that was very stable in a way. So I hope I can continue that.”