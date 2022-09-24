Local band steps out of the bluegrass genre with its own arrangements

For Jack Steelman, the band Rain Check that he and fellow band-member Allen Conrad co-founded is “sort of a band with no home.”

“Most traditional bluegrass fans don’t like Rain Check,” Steelman said. “Most folks that think they don’t like bluegrass music do like Rain Check.”

If people look at the band members and the instruments they play, Rain Check looks like a bluegrass band.

“But what is so interesting musically is that more than half the songs that we do, are not bluegrass songs,” Steelman said. “They are songs that we’ve completely rearranged by folks like Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Tom Petty, The Beatles. The list just goes on and on.”

He said he and Conrad feel fortunate.

“We have both just turned 71 and are still out playing music on weekends,” Steelman said.

Steelman and Conrad co-founded Rain Check in 2002. The band’s current lineup has been together since 2010 and consists of Steelman on upright bass, Conrad on guitar and vocals, Dennis Severt on mandolin and vocals, and John Boulding on banjo, Dobro and vocals.

“All four of us have also contributed our own songs that we have originally written,” Steelman said.

He said that Severt and Boulding have played this kind of music all their lives and were in successful groups in the 1970s and 1980s.

“They have both toured nationally and internationally,” Steelman said. “They are absolutely top-shelf stellar musicians that Allen and I could not be more proud to have been able to hold on to this long.”

In the 1970s and 1980s, both men were in successful groups, Steelman said. Early on, the band focused on playing specifically in downtown Winston-Salem but has since been playing in a much wider area.

Now, the band has performed in other parts of North Carolina, as well as Kentucky, South Carolina and Virginia.

Rain Check has recorded three full-length CDs and hopes to pull enough performances from its recent 20th anniversary concert to create its first live CD to commemorate those 20 years.

The band released its first CD “Confluence” in 2007, followed by “Folly Time” in 2010.

The band’s third CD, titled “Red Wine for My Heart,” dropped in 2015. Titles include “White Freightliner,” “Why Can’t I Forget About You,” and “Blue Ridge Parkway Blues.”

Steelman is a Winston-Salem native. He and his wife, Dollie Jo, live in Pfafftown.

In 1969, Steelman attended East Carolina University School of Music but ended up looking for new majors at the end of his freshman year.

“They wanted to teach their students a particular curriculum, and I wanted to learn something different,” he said of the university’s school of music.”

Basically, he was told that he would be retrained as a classical musician, not in big band and jazz music, he said.

“I understood and respected that,” Steelman said. “It’s just not where I wanted to go with my own music.”

“That’s when he decided on city planning and graduated in 1974 from ECU with a double major in economic geography and city planning.

Steelman worked as a city planner in Rocky Mount, then in a similar job in Greenville with a private, nonprofit downtown development corporation before moving back to Winston-Salem in 1989 to work as an economic development coordinator for the city.

“My specific area of geography for the city’s economic development was downtown,” Steelman said. “As the years went on, I became what was called the downtown development director.”

In 2005, Steelman left the city to work in commercial real estate — first for Meridian Realty Group, then for Miller Hatcher Commercial Real Estate.

In the spring of 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, he started working from home and created his own company, Winston-Salem Commercial Real Estate.

“I am taking every advantage of the opportunity that affords me to slowly phase myself into permanent retirement,” Steelman said.

In 2020, he was also appointed to the City-County Planning Board by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

“I have somewhat gone full circle back to city hall,” Steelman said.

Q: How would you describe your art?

Answer: As one of four members of Rain Check, I describe the art I’m a part of as “bluegrass without borders.”

Instrumentally, we are a bluegrass band that freely steps out into the world of great songwriters – Van Morrison, Tom Petty, Gordon Lightfoot, John Prine, Paul Simon, Eric Clapton, even Bob Marley; and our own originals – to create a variety of acoustic music with something for everyone to enjoy.

Rather than being thought of as a “cover band,” we consider the new arrangements created, and the insertion of different instrumentation, to be an art unto itself.

Q: How have you evolved as an artist?

Answer: At my age, this requires a long answer. I began as a trumpet player trained in classical music. ‘Moved from there into big band music, R&B and Top 40, and touring with the Platters in the early ‘70’s.

In the mid-to late 70’s, I was unexpectedly introduced to bluegrass and started learning upright bass. The camaraderie, freedom of expression and casual nature of this music became a new passion.

Since Rain Check was formed in 2002, there has been minimal change in personnel, which occurred during our early formative years. The continuity of this quartet has enabled us to evolve by getting to know each other better and better musically, year after year. We literally feed off the music of one another.

The quality of our performances and recordings reflects that evolution.

Q: Who has influenced your art?

Answer: Initially, John (Chick) Shelton (my public-school band teacher for years), and the music of Glen Miller and Benny Goodman had the greatest influence. Since discovering bluegrass, it’s been (the original) Seldom Scene, Tony Rice and, undoubtedly, Rain Check members Allen Conrad, Dennis Severt and John Boulding.

Q: What is your biggest challenge?

Answer: My biggest challenge today is the same as my biggest pleasure. Balancing the needs and desires of family and music. Happily, they’ve become highly integrated.

Q: What does art do for you?

Answer: It somehow puts me in a different place; one where daily trials and tribulations momentarily take a back seat to creativity, and to the creation of an ensemble sound that can only come from a group of talented musicians playing together for a long time.

Q: Any advice for other artists?

Answer: Just do what you love, without neglecting the people you love. We are enjoying Rain Check’s 20th anniversary this year, in large part, due to that being a fundamental tenet of ours from day one.

And for artists committing to a part time performance life, rather than travelling all the time, I’d say be patient. Collectively, our more than 200 years of playing music comes in handy on every song, every night. You’re never too old to improve.