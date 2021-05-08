Local mother’s passion for music extends to her grown children and outside her home

Beth Frack’s favorite part of Mother’s Day is getting to take a photo with her grandchildren in a children’s jeep at her home in Mocksville.

The tradition to take the photo in the jeep started in 2018 when there were just four grandchildren, but in 2019 they opted to sit in a children’s airplane. Now, she has five grandchildren.

“Last year, we got back in the jeep,” Beth said. “We laughed so much because everybody was bigger and we could hardly fit, so I’m looking forward to Sunday to see how we are going to fit another baby. Everybody else is bigger and longer.”

She added, “I might be standing behind the jeep this year.”

Her whole family is musical. At one time, the adults in the family, including Beth’s husband, who sings and plays trumpet, as well as her children-in-law, formed their own bluegrass band and performed until the grandchildren came along.

“We’re planning to start it again now that our grandchildren are a little bit older,” she said. “They’ll be singers in it.”