Local multi-instrumentalist gets to be dad, teacher and perform with his children

Fatherhood

These days, McGee stays close to home for performances.

“Now, I work music in where I can,” he said.

He has played with the Martha Bassett Show at the Reeves Theater in Elkin.

Last weekend, McGee, Sylvia, Gus and Millie, joined by Jessie Burdette of the Dan River Girls, performed at Pilot Mountain Vineyards and Winery in Pinnacle. Burdette and her sisters have been students of McGee.

When the McGee family members perform as a whole or in smaller groups, they tend to do several genres — bluegrass, old time, gospel, Irish traditional music and traditional country music.

McGee said his goal is not to force his children to be musicians, but he wants to expose them to music “and have one more thing they can do with their day if they want to do it.”

The hardest part of teaching his students as musicians is trying to make it fun for them.

“I want to see them do well, but if you can make it fun, they’ll do it on their own,” he said.

Over the years, a highlight for the family has been going to fiddlers’ conventions to compete and perform.