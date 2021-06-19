Local multi-instrumentalist gets to be dad, teacher and perform with his children

At age 32, Rex McGee was a roaming banjo and fiddle player with a pharmacist license when he got married and went down the road of fatherhood.
He’s now 51 with five children. He’s also a multi-instrumentalist, composer and teacher.
His entire family is musical. They play gigs together when possible.
“I play most all of the stringed instruments and some piano,” McGee said. “Musically, I’m confident on all the sort of folk, traditional instruments — mandolin, bass guitar, fiddle and banjo.”
Fiddle and banjo — specifically three-finger style banjo — are what he is mostly known for as a musician.
His wife, Jessie, plays guitar and some fiddle.
As for the couple’s children, 18-year-old Sylvia, who will start college at UNC Wilmington in August, plays fiddle and piano. Gus, 16, attends Stokes Early College in Walnut Cove and performs on the acoustic guitar.
Their middle child is Millie, 13, who plays fiddle, followed by Harmon, 11, whose instrument of choice is bass.
And their youngest is Whitleigh, 9, who loves the piano but also plays fiddle.
“I’m trying to make her realize you can’t carry a piano around,” McGee said laughing. “I try to keep her going on the fiddle a little.”
He started teaching all his children how to play an instrument when they were around 5 or 6 years old.
Generations of music
Born in Winston-Salem, McGee was 4 when his family moved to King to live on the Edwards family farm, a property that has been in the family for five generations through his grandmother’s side.
Music was a family tradition even back then.
“I was very young, but my father would bring me back into Winston for proper violin lessons,” McGee said.
Rex McGee’s father, Rex “Bill” McGee Sr., played piano and his brother, Ralph McGee III, a mandolin player, now performs with The Goodfellers, a bluegrass band.
His grandfather, Ralph “The Old Timer” McGee,” is a legendary fiddler who was also a farmer and mechanic.
Rex McGee and his brother, Ralph, grew up playing in a family band at the Pollirosa Restaurant in Tobaccoville.
“From the time we were 5 or 6 years of age, we would get up and be a cute little kid act for two or three songs throughout the evening’s music,” McGee said. “We played more as we got older with the band. By the time I was 14, I would just stay onstage with them the whole time.
He said part of his teaching his children to play musical instruments goes back to the fond memories he had of playing in the band with his dad.
By the time he was a teenager, he was driving and playing at festivals and fiddlers’ conventions.
In 1993, he graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill with a bachelor’s of science degree in pharmacy, but he continued to perform at clubs, coffeehouses and made acquaintances in the world of contra dance, which is a folk dance made up of long lines of couples.
“It was my first opportunity to travel down the East Coast and out to the West Coast,” McGee said.
Because the fiddle, banjo and piano are the core instruments used for contra dancing music, he learned a new repertoire of music, such as French Canadian fiddle tunes and Irish and Scottish music.
Initially, when he first got married, he worked as a pharmacist several days a week then went on gigs with some touring musicians. Two bands he performed with were The Larry Keel Experience and The John Cowan Band.
Keel is a guitarist, who traveled to a lot of the jam band and bluegrass festivals, he said, and Cowan is known for his solo act and for playing bass and singing with The Doobie Brothers band.
When his wife was pregnant with their second child, McGee made the decision to get off the road and be a pharmacist full time. Since then, he has worked as a pharmacist in various retail and hospital settings, including Walgreens and his current job at Lifebrite Community Hospital of Stokes.
Fatherhood
These days, McGee stays close to home for performances.
“Now, I work music in where I can,” he said.
He has played with the Martha Bassett Show at the Reeves Theater in Elkin.
Last weekend, McGee, Sylvia, Gus and Millie, joined by Jessie Burdette of the Dan River Girls, performed at Pilot Mountain Vineyards and Winery in Pinnacle. Burdette and her sisters have been students of McGee.
When the McGee family members perform as a whole or in smaller groups, they tend to do several genres — bluegrass, old time, gospel, Irish traditional music and traditional country music.
McGee said his goal is not to force his children to be musicians, but he wants to expose them to music “and have one more thing they can do with their day if they want to do it.”
The hardest part of teaching his students as musicians is trying to make it fun for them.
“I want to see them do well, but if you can make it fun, they’ll do it on their own,” he said.
Over the years, a highlight for the family has been going to fiddlers’ conventions to compete and perform.
“Those are fun events,” McGee said. “It’s a festival atmosphere. There are other people there their age. That’s another way of making it fun and to try to get them around other youngsters.”
Just before COVID-19 shutdown everything, his three oldest children played a set of music at the Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival in Silk Hope.
“That’s really satisfying as a father that they can fly on their own,” McGee said.
Gus, who also teaches music, said his father is a good teacher.
“He is on the gentler side when it comes to teaching,” Gus said. “He’s not like a strict teacher.”
He added that his father is not a traditionally strict father at home.
But Gus said, “That’s not to say he lets you do whatever you want.”
Jessie McGee said her husband is a great father.
“He is very involved with the kids,” she said. “He loves to spend time them and play music with them. It’s his favorite thing to do.”
She also said her husband has a lot of years of experience teaching children and adults.
“You feel proud and happy that he’s such a good dad,” she said of watching McGee perform with his children.
Eight years ago was the most challenging time for McGee as a father.
“We finally had five children and the smallest one was still in diapers,” he said. “At that point in time, I didn’t think life could get any harder.”
But, now that his children are older, things are a bit easier.
“You worry you’re going to do something wrong when they’re all small and they seem so fragile,” he said. “But you learn that kids are tough. They don’t quite need you as much as you think they need you.”
He said he understands that there are certain sacrifices all parents are willing to take on when they are parents.
“I would do it all over again,” he said.
