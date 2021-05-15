Local pop-punk band The Camel City Blackouts has new EP out and another on the way

The band’s music is available on all streaming platforms.

Q: How would you describe your art?

Ryan: I would describe our art as energetic, fun and honest. We enjoy playing music, and we try to capture that in our original music with the driving guitars and thumping basslines. The music we make, lyrically, is a snapshot of memories, hardships and joy we have experienced. We try to stay true to what we understand and choose to not make music for the sake of making music, but rather to exercise our raw feelings. Music is a freedom and lyrics are a way of connecting, and that is what we strive to do.

Q: How have you evolved as an artist?

Derek: As artists we have had to adapt a lot over the past year. With live events and concerts out the window, we had to think bigger and reach out further into the digital world than we had in the past. Instead of focusing on preforming for local live audiences, we have been focusing heavily on making new content for listeners around the globe. Recording new songs and making our own music videos has been essential while living through a pandemic.

Q: Who has influenced your art?