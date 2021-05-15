Local pop-punk band The Camel City Blackouts has new EP out and another on the way

The Camel City Blackouts are looking for a new drummer, but that hasn’t stopped the Winston-Salem-based band from making music.
In January, the pop-punk band released its latest EP titled “13.”
The EP features three songs. They are the rock song “Angels,” an acoustic rendition of “Another Night,” as well as an electric version of “Another Night.”
Work is underway on more songs, and the band members hope to have another EP out this summer.
The band’s debut album, “Possession,” was released in 2019.
Ryan Sizemore and Derek Gilreath, both graduates of East Forsyth High School, started the band in 2015.
Sizemore, 33, is a singer/songwriter and plays the guitar. He has lived in Kernersville all his life and has an associate’s degree in industrial systems technology from Guilford Technical Community College.
Gilreath, 30, plays bass guitar and sings some in the band. He moved to this area from New York at a young age and has a bachelor’s degree in communication from Western Carolina University.
The Camel City Blackouts have played locally at Foothills Brewing Tasting Room, Bull’s Tavern and Monstercade.
“It’s the majority of our own music,” Sizemore said. “Sometimes, we’ll put a cover in there.”
The band’s music is available on all streaming platforms.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Ryan: I would describe our art as energetic, fun and honest. We enjoy playing music, and we try to capture that in our original music with the driving guitars and thumping basslines. The music we make, lyrically, is a snapshot of memories, hardships and joy we have experienced. We try to stay true to what we understand and choose to not make music for the sake of making music, but rather to exercise our raw feelings. Music is a freedom and lyrics are a way of connecting, and that is what we strive to do.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Derek: As artists we have had to adapt a lot over the past year. With live events and concerts out the window, we had to think bigger and reach out further into the digital world than we had in the past. Instead of focusing on preforming for local live audiences, we have been focusing heavily on making new content for listeners around the globe. Recording new songs and making our own music videos has been essential while living through a pandemic.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Ryan: Our influences are kind of all over the place. We take inspiration from an array of genres. I personally enjoy everything from pop to punk. Most of the time the common thread in the music I fall in love with is songs with purpose, meaning, and they are catchy. Since the beginning of our band, rule No. 1 has been let’s make something people will want to sing. As we write and record more songs, we are getting better at that. We are getting better at our craft. The short answer to your question is my main influences are Alkaline Trio, Blink 182 and Rancid. My favorite singer/songwriter influences are Leonard Cohen and Tom Waits.
Derek: My personal influences have come from mostly rock bands. I used to be more influenced by heavier music, but I always had a fondness for bands like NOFX, the Dropkick Murphy’s and Rancid. The older I have gotten, the more I have gravitated towards those bands, and they have become my biggest influences.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Ryan: Making the time. The older I get, the more directions I find myself getting pulled in, which is not always a bad thing. But some days, it would be nice to section off a ton of time to write and create. I also find that other musicians we know struggle with this same problem, so you must get creative. When I am not able to make music, I’m still reaching out to anyone and everyone I can to put our name or music in front of them. I believe in our songs so much that I want the world to know our name.
Derek: I totally agree with Ryan, but for the sake of being different, I think reaching new audiences has been a challenge. Earlier this year, we really started homing in on who our audience was and how we could reach them without playing live. It has taken some time, but I think we have found ourselves and our audience by marketing ourselves through digital means.
Q: What does art do for you?
Ryan: Art has provided me with hope and self-worth. I feel so accomplished when I finish a song that people enjoy. I take pride in being acknowledged for our songs, and I absolutely love it when people say, “Did you write that?”
Derek: Art and music for me are an escape from the mundane. They’re an escape from my worries. They’re an escape from my past. There is nothing like being on a stage playing music for a crowd of two or 2 million. You leave feeling like a new person.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Ryan: I think artists should stay true to themselves. Sometimes when I am writing, I feel embarrassed by baring my soul into words, but that is how we connect with each other. Being honest with ourselves allows us to connect with audiences in more of an emotional way. That was why I started playing music in the first place, to connect and reach out to people and to let them know they were not alone.
Derek: You can have a million dollar song, but if you do not push your art for people to see or hear, no one will experience it. Creating is only part of the journey. You have to remember to include the other steps like pushing your material, creating your own audience and making sure you are heard.
