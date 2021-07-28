Local singer Cashavelly Morrison celebrates new album

“Beyonce was a huge inspiration for me before this album,” Morrison said. Regarding Beyonce’s performance at the Coachella festival in California, she said, “I had never seen a performer so empowered like that.” The “Metamorphosis” film has been accepted at two film festivals to date.

The songs on “The Kingdom Belongs to a Child” evolved from the pain of a 2010 miscarriage and the 2014 death of her father. “Hunger” was fueled by Morrison’s rage over the mistreatment of women, embodied by the Me Too movement and the election of Donald Trump.

The songs on “Metamorphosis” grew out of a spiritual crisis that led Morrison into an intense period of self-exploration. She wrote about the process: “In 2018, I realized nearly all of my decisions were based on fear. My fears had so severely curtailed the experiences I longed for, my skin began to feel too small for my body.”

She responded by challenging herself. She overcame a fear of going for runs late at night. She worked with a shaman and a group of women, immersing herself in new experiences such as spending nights alone in the wilderness. The process coincided with the pandemic.