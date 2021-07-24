Local venues finding their footing after more than a year of COVID-19

Since the post-pandemic shutdown of March 2020, arts and entertainment venues, festivals and a variety of live events have been seeking to rebound.
Several local business, arts and entertainment people recently commented on the road to recovery amid COVID-19, as consumers increasingly get out of the house and spend on activities.
“The term that I would use is pent-up demand,” Jason Thiel, president of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership (DWSP), said of attendees at the organization’s 2021 Downtown Summer Music Series.
DWSP is an active member and advocacy organization focused on revitalizing and strengthening the core of the city through business recruitment and support, economic development, marketing and special events.
“We’ve been seeing really great audiences and attendance, but it hasn’t been overly crowded,” Thiel said. “People have the ability to space out, but it’s still well attended.”
Gallery Hop
In May 2020, the Downtown Arts District Association and North Trade Street Arts reopened their building at 604-A Trade St. in the Downtown Arts District in Winston-Salem, but DADA’s popular First Friday Gallery Hop didn’t return until June 2020.
“We called it Gallery Hop Lite,” Marilyn Ingram, DADA’s event coordinator, said. “It was unblocked. We did not have our street permit back. It was just any gallery or shop that could open and was already opening like we were.”
Ingram said some galleries and shops did not open at that time, and some never came back to the arts district.
In April 2021, the regular First Friday Gallery Hops returned.
“We were completely thrilled,” Ingram said.
She said that a Downtown Bike Patrol officer, who works during the hops, told her that the attendance had doubled, if not more, by the July hop.
Ingram said gallery hop-goers have been happy to participate once again in events that DADA couldn’t offer during the Gallery Hop Lite events, such as bubbles, street chalk, photo stations and the ability to walk in blocked off streets with their family and friends.
The Ramkat
In addition to The Ramkat being a popular venue at 170 W. Ninth St. in Winston-Salem, it offers the Gas Hill Drinking Room in the same building.
In June, The Ramkat held the Summer Music Shindihg, a new concert series outside The Ramkat.
Andy Tennille, co-owner of The Ramkat, said the community responded favorably when the venue announced it would reopen in a limited capacity in April.
“We outlined exactly the policies and procedures that we were going to have in place based on what the state and the CDC were handing down to use,” Tennille said. “So from that perspective, reopening and getting people back in the room in a safe and healthy way was of paramount importance.”
North Carolina lifted restrictions in May, and now crowds are back, Tennille said.
“People are coming back and attending concerts and events,” Tennille said. “We’ve had a number of shows that have sold up to the capacity, especially in our smaller room, which is Gas Hill Drinking Room. That’s largely artists that are local or regional. The support that the community has shown to those artists has been fantastic.”
Tennille said that the outdoor concert series was well supported by concertgoers and corporate sponsors, including presenting sponsor Piedmont Federal Savings Bank.
He said that The Steeldrivers outdoor concert had about 700 in attendance.
Tennille expects to do more concerts, if not another series, in the parking lot outside The Ramkat.
Rhythm
The Rhythm Lounge & Grill opened Jan. 3, 2020, in Marketplace Mall in Winston-Salem, just before the pandemic shutdown.
The live music entertainment venue, which offers food and drinks, is owned by Lee Tompkins and his wife, Georjean Tompkins. It also offers a Sunday brunch with jazz and often gospel music and caters to the 40 and over group.
“When we opened up, we did great,” Lee Tompkins said. “The first two months were fabulous. The town took it in.”
He said they were generating nearly six figures a month before the shutdown, then had to close for six months.
“We had to redefine the business and get very creative with things,” Tompkins said.
When the venue reopened in June 2020, it did takeout only.
Tompkins said they spent extra money for plastic forks and knives with plastic covering, takeout boxes and cups, the printing of paper menus and other items to be safe.
“The takeout kept us afloat because even though it was COVID, people still wanted to eat,” Tompkins said.
Tompkins said he also sold collectibles from his personal collection from his 32-years in the music industry to keep the business open.
At first, the venue was getting two or three customers a day. But when The Rhythm Lounge & Grill was able to go to half capacity, it re-started its live music March 26, 2021, amid masks, social distancing and other restrictions.
Georjean Tompkins said people came out that day for the music and kept coming back. “People in the community come out for the music and support local talent. That’s another reason we opened this venue. It helps the artists as well.”
Monstercade
Carlos Bocanegra, the owner of Monstercade in Winston-Salem, said he sat his staff down and discussed with them what they felt comfortable with before the venue opened earlier this year.
He said he put in as many precautions as he could, including a new air filtration system.
“We’re being extremely trepidatious about what our next steps are as far as being a club because we know that the delta variant is a real thing,” Bocanegra said.
Since reopening, the venue has offered events such as outdoor concerts and drive-in meetings in the parking lot.
“We have a shipping container currently outside that we do broadcast movies on, and we have had comedy shows as well,” Bocanegra said. “Comedy shows have been a very big deal here. A lot of comedians will come out every Monday night.”
Although the venue now offers comedy shows indoors, plans are to reopen Monstercade as a fully operational venue for indoor concerts, such as band performances in October.
“It was always our plan to reopen the stage in October after things had settled and after we knew what we were dealing with, because information in this new COVID era changes so quickly, and it is so difficult to keep up with,” Bocanegra said. “We want to know that our clients and our staff are safe.”
He said business is doing well.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised,” he said.
Music and more
The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership’s Downtown Summer Music Series offering Downtown Jazz concerts on Fridays and Summer on Liberty concerts on Saturdays returned this summer after a year off because of COVID-19.
Thiel said the first Friday concert was rained out, but there was a lot of excitement from fans leading up to the event, which led organizers to believe it would be well attended.
He added that there have been three Saturday night events in the series, so far, that were well attended, although the last one rained out early.
“I think a lot of people were really anxious to listen to live music,” Thiel said. “I think live music is very important.”
He said the televised and virtual concerts held during the pandemic didn’t allow people to pick up on all the nuance in a live event.
DWSP also held two events — “The Shoppery” and “The Streatery” — as part of the organization’s recovery and reopening efforts to help small businesses. “The Shoppery,” which was on the third Friday night of the month, promoted shopping, dining and drinking along Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem.
“’The Shoppery’ went over well,” Ingram of DADA said.
“The Streatery” was on Saturday nights on Fourth and Trade streets in the summer and fall of 2020 and spring and summer of 2021.
“It’s important to focus on these small businesses,” Thiel said. “They have been through so much. That’s been our goal to try to host events and bring additional programing for people to come downtown.”
He added that DWSP’s programs have been well accepted by people who attend its events.
“There are a lot of people that are really making up for lost time,” Thiel said.
