Local venues finding their footing after more than a year of COVID-19

He said they were generating nearly six figures a month before the shutdown, then had to close for six months.

“We had to redefine the business and get very creative with things,” Tompkins said.

When the venue reopened in June 2020, it did takeout only.

Tompkins said they spent extra money for plastic forks and knives with plastic covering, takeout boxes and cups, the printing of paper menus and other items to be safe.

“The takeout kept us afloat because even though it was COVID, people still wanted to eat,” Tompkins said.

Tompkins said he also sold collectibles from his personal collection from his 32-years in the music industry to keep the business open.

At first, the venue was getting two or three customers a day. But when The Rhythm Lounge & Grill was able to go to half capacity, it re-started its live music March 26, 2021, amid masks, social distancing and other restrictions.

Georjean Tompkins said people came out that day for the music and kept coming back. “People in the community come out for the music and support local talent. That’s another reason we opened this venue. It helps the artists as well.”

