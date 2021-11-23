Maestro Curry joins Winston-Salem Symphony as guest conductor for "A Carolina Christmas with the Camel City Jazz Orchestra"

“Christmas Singalong” will close the program.

“I have never done a Christmas show without a singalong,” Curry said.

The maestroCurry is the music director and conductor of the Durham Symphony. He was the resident conductor and Summerfest Artistic Director of the North Carolina Symphony for 20 years. He came to the North Carolina Symphony by way of New Orleans, where he served as resident conductor of the New Orleans Symphony.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pa., Curry’s love for music started at an early age.

“By the time I realized music was something very special, it was the summer right before seventh grade,” Curry said. “At the same time, I discovered Broadway, Hollywood, classical and jazz and some pre-Motown music. Until then, I was the quintessential bookworm.”

He said his cultural father figure as he grew up was American conductor Leonard Bernstein, who led televised young people’s concerts.

When Curry wrote an eighth-grade book report on what he wanted to do when he grew up, he said, “I want to be Leonard Bernstein.”