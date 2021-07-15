Mark Chesnutt performance at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds rescheduled for 2022

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds announced Thursday that a Mark Chesnutt performance, part of the WBRF Classic Country Concert Series originally scheduled for Aug. 13, will be rescheduled to May 20, 2022 due to an unexpected surgery.

Tickets purchased for the Aug. 13 show will be good for the May 20, 2022 show. For a refund, ticketholders should return to the original purchase point. If tickets were purchased at the box office, call 336-734-1582.

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will still host the Jukebox Rehab with Andrew Millsap Jam Session at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 in the Annex Theatre. Pre-sale tickets are $10 from Friday through July 23; $18 in advance from July 24 through Aug. 12; and $25 at the door.

The Annex Theatre at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will also welcome Grammy Award winners Switchfoot with Mike Mains & the Branches as part of the WBFJ summer concert series this Saturday.

Montgomery Gentry is scheduled to perform Sept. 11 as part of the same classic country series. Tickets are available online and in person at the Annex Box Office.

Go to www.wsfairgrounds.com for more information and a full list of events.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

