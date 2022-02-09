Meet a Musician: Cesar Oviedo combines genres into what he calls "world" music

How would you describe your creative process?

Sometimes it’s there trying to come out. I mean, there are songs that I’ve written where I sat at the piano and started playing this melody that was in my head.

Nowadays, it’s easy to record something. You just get your iPhone out. Sometimes I’ll do that, and I have a lot of those memo recordings on my phone. Some, I will just forget. But some will stick, and I’ll go back and keep working on them, nourish them if I like them.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

That’s a hard question, brother. Do you know how many songs I have in my head? To pick one, it’s just hard.

There are songs that I love that I never play. And there are songs that I like to perform here in the house by myself or for a friend. They may not be related to what I play on a regular basis.

But if I play a song and I like it, I’m happy, and if other people like it, even better. If I’m not enjoying a song, nobody is going to enjoy me playing it.