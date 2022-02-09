Meet a Musician: Cesar Oviedo combines genres into what he calls "world" music

As arranger and music director for Winston-Salem group West End Mambo, Cesar Oviedo has dabbled in salsa, Cuban jazz, reggae and many other styles from across Latin American and the Caribbean. He’s played rock and flamenco at music festivals around the Western Hemisphere. And for his next project, he’s drawing inspiration from the musical styles he’s discovered while living in North Carolina.
In a recent interview, Oviedo spoke about moving to the U.S. from Nicaragua, about his love for the Argentine song “Alfonsina y El Mar” and about how a single note caused a whole stadium to rumble in Peru.
How did you get interested in music?
I was born in Nicaragua. Where I’m from, which is the northwest part of Nicaragua, they do a lot of folkloric music. My great-grandfather was a musician, and my father was a salsa dancer. But I’m not a good dancer.
When I was 9 or 10, I got my first guitar. I moved to Managua, the capital, and started playing there when I was a teenager. I was about 20 when I went to a conservatory, and I got my degree there.
What brought you to the United States?
This was in the ‘80s. In Central America, you had the Sandinistas, the Contras, the Revolution — you had all these political problems. My mom was worried about the draft, wanted to get me out. I didn’t feel the need economically because I was working with a jazz fusion band. But my sister and brothers moved to Miami, and about a year or two later, I moved. I had seen enough and had to leave.
I actually used to work with Rosario Murillo, wife of (Nicaraguan president) Daniel Ortega. She was my boss. She’s a poet, an artist and was in charge of everything to do with culture and art (Murillo is also currently the country’s vice president).
Who are some of your influences?
Of course, there are a lot of people from my country. That was the music that first attracted me.
But some of my longtime heroes are Herbie Hancock and Chick Corea. I play bass, so Jaco Pastorius, bass player with (jazz fusion group) Weather Report, was always a big influence. And within Latin music, it’s hard to say because there are many, many artists that I like. There’s Afro-Cuban piano player Ruben Gonzalez. There’s (multi-instrumentalist) Papo Lucca, who plays with a big salsa band from Puerto Rico, La Sonora Ponceña. There’s (pianist) Eddie Palmieri. I also listen to a lot of classical, Mozart and Tchaikovsky.
How would you describe your music?
If I had to find a word, it would be “world.” I am working now on kind of a reggae song. It wasn’t intended to be reggae, it just came out like that. There are others that are similar to that. But it also has a Latin, Central American feel. There’s native folk, Afro-Cuban influences.
How would you describe your creative process?
Sometimes it’s there trying to come out. I mean, there are songs that I’ve written where I sat at the piano and started playing this melody that was in my head.
Nowadays, it’s easy to record something. You just get your iPhone out. Sometimes I’ll do that, and I have a lot of those memo recordings on my phone. Some, I will just forget. But some will stick, and I’ll go back and keep working on them, nourish them if I like them.
Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?
That’s a hard question, brother. Do you know how many songs I have in my head? To pick one, it’s just hard.
There are songs that I love that I never play. And there are songs that I like to perform here in the house by myself or for a friend. They may not be related to what I play on a regular basis.
But if I play a song and I like it, I’m happy, and if other people like it, even better. If I’m not enjoying a song, nobody is going to enjoy me playing it.
However, there’s one song, “Alfonsina y El Mar” — I don’t play it, but maybe one day I’ll make an arrangement for the symphony. It just has a beautiful melody. Alfonsina (Storni) was a poet in South America, who committed suicide, and this other artist wrote a song inspired by her, and it’s one of the most beautiful songs in the world. It’s a song that touches my heart every time.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?
I’ve had people come up onstage. There were these two ladies who were very good dancers. They came onstage and started dancing. If we had an energy level of 90 percent, it went up to 140 percent because they were so good. They were dancing around me, around the other musicians.
Another time, we were at a huge festival, at the National Stadium in Lima, Peru. We were there on opening day, there were 44,000 people there. When we did the soundcheck, I was playing bass, I played a note, and the whole stadium vibrated. That was the most powerful thing I ever felt. It resonated through the whole stadium. That blew my mind.
What’s next for you?
I’ve been working on some of the same things for about 10 years, but I’m also working on a new project. I’m still trying to discover the direction that it’s going to go. I just know there needs to be something else.
In the 2000s, I put a band together and we recorded an album. It was great, and the band played for a while, but then we kind of grew out of it. So, now I want to do a collaboration. I am working on a trio right now, and I have an idea on the direction. It’s going to have more American kind of music. It’s going to be influenced by a lot of the music I discovered here in North Carolina, like blues, bluegrass.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez,