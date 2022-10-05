Meet a Musician: Dustin Jennings credits his teachers for his love of learning music

Dustin Jennings teaches “because I was taught.”

The trumpet player performs in a four-piece jazz band called Red Umber. But during the week he works as band director at Welborn Academy of Science and Technology in High Point.

“I had a trumpet teacher who gave me free trumpet lessons when I was in sixth grade,” he said. “I saw her playing the trumpet, and she let me pick up one of her trumpets and she said, ‘Well, I’m going to give you a lesson.’ And I feel I ought to give back.”

In a recent interview, Jennings spoke about why he enjoys teaching, about playing a trumpet he inherited from a former professor, and about the gig where he forgot his horn.

How did you get interested in music?

I’m originally from High Point, born and raised. And I started playing piano when I was 5 years old.

I went to N.C. A&T and studied under Mike Day and Mondre Moffett, this jazz trumpet player from New York. And I was a 22-year-old, non-traditional student. I wasn’t in the marching band. I wasn’t living on campus. And Mondre ended up teaching me a lot. And Mike Day, he was one of my professors there. We had a close relationship, and he ended up leaving me one of his trumpets in his will.

Do you still play the trumpet you inherited?

I still do play his trumpet. I try not to play it outside, but I do play it in indoor gigs. He had this style of trumpet called lead trumpet, which is a bright sound.

Who are some of your musical inspirations?

I grew up in the church. I grew up singing hymns, singing harmony. And then I had a band director named Lance Gaskill who turned me on to jazz at a young age. I listened to Harry Connick Jr., and I fell in love with that big band sound, and especially Leroy Jones, a trumpet player with Harry Connick’s band. I listened to those records growing up, and it totally changed me.

And my wife, her favorite album was the “When Harry Met Sally” soundtrack, which was done by Harry Connick Jr.

There’s also Miles Davis. He was such a big influence, I ended up naming my son Miles.

How would you describe your music?

I’m a jazzer. If you had to put me into any genre, I would say I’m a jazz player. But I like to do a little bit of everything. I play classical. Right now, I’m in a band called Red Umber, it’s a four piece jazz quartet. We do covers and some originals. I also have my jazz quintet, which is traditional, straight-ahead jazz.

How would you describe your creative process?

It starts with listening. I think a lot of people study music and they get into practicing, but they’re not doing enough listening. I think listening is 50% of being a musician, so you’re hearing what these giants that have come before us have done. So, we’re studying what they’ve done.

And, of course, you’ve got to be on your horn everyday. You’ve got to practice everyday.

I try to at least get 30 minutes to an hour playing on my horn every day.

I’m also a big proponent of amateur musicians, people who play for the love of it. People think of amateurs as somebody who’s not so good, but the original meaning of the word amateur, was someone who did it because they loved it. So, being a teacher, I try to promote that. And of course there are people who are going to become professionals, too, but I want people to love music and to love listening.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

Wynton Marsalis, or maybe the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, just so I could hear them.

Do you have a favorite song or number you like to play?

I love to play “Misty.” The way that it’s written, it flows so beautifully on the horn. It’s a timeless classic tune. I never get tired of playing it, and it’s almost like a vocal piece. It’s like you’re singing to your horn. Young people and old people know it, and it’s probably the most requested jazz song.

Also, I’m a big fan of anything blues. I love to play blues. And of course “When The Saints Go Marching In.”

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

The funniest was when I showed up to a gig in Winston-Salem about two months ago, and I had left my trumpet at school. I went to the gig, and I only had a flugelhorn. So, don’t forget your horn, man. I’ve been trying to live that one down for the last month or two from the guys.

How long have you been teaching?

It’s been 15 years now. I’m working right now at Welborn (Academy of Science and Technology). I transitioned there after the COVID quarantines. I had been working at High Point Central (High School), but the high school marching band schedule was too much, and I had to switch over to middle school, so I could have more time to play gigs.

With that being said, I love teaching middle school, I love teaching beginners because they’re so malleable, and I get to shape their musical language. It’s an honor. And we’re feeding into Andrews High School, which has an incredible band program. So, it’s cool getting to see my kids go over there and seeing them marching.

What’s next for you?

I am going to continue gigging. I love to play a lot. I also love to record. One of my dreams one day is to create a solo album and record myself, not so much to get famous, but to have some documentation.

I also always try to hire musicians that are better than me, so that they can bring me up.