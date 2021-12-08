Meet a Musician: Joey Recchio wakes up with a song in his head every morning

Joey Recchio is probably best known for singing and playing guitar in Winston-Salem band Big Daddy Love.
The group’s music has been described as bluegrass or Appalachian rock. But Recchio, himself, isn’t much for labels.
“To me, it’s just music, and it’s just what comes out of my brain,” he said. “And it’s up to the listener to categorize. I don’t know how to describe it, other than to say it’s mine.”
In a recent interview Recchio spoke about how he manages to draw inspiration from every bit of music he listens to, about the thousands of audio segments he has stored away, and about performing with a GoPro camera on his head.
How did you get interested in music?
I grew up in Alleghany County, in Sparta. Started playing music at age 12, and when I got to college at Appalachian, I played quite a lot. After school, I moved to the Elkin area in 1999 and started playing in bands.
I was in the medical business, repairing home and hospital equipment, until 2009, when the Great Recession took my job. I had saved up a little and decided I was just going to play for a while until I figured what I wanted to do. And I haven’t done anything but play since.
Who are some of your influences?
Everything. Every single piece of music I’ve heard. It’s just 12 notes, and people just do them in different order. It’s like a combination lock with 12 notes on it. Every time I hear music, it doesn’t matter who plays it, it’s just interesting ... Even if I don’t like it, there’s something about it that I can learn from.
What’s your creative process like?
When I wake up every morning, I usually have some sort of melody in my head. And then I go sit alone for about the first hour of the day and I try to play that. If I can’t match what I heard in my head, it’ll drive me to my grave, and I’ll be humming it all day. It can kind of drive me batty after a while.
So, whatever I heard when I wake up, I learn to put it down, and that keeps it from becoming an earworm. And, if it’s really good, I’ll record it, and put it in my back pocket for a later date — which basically means I have thousands of little segments of songs laying around to piece together.
That’s how I do it. I decide I want to write a song, and I pull out all those segments and start matching these lyrics with that lick. These lyrics may be about something really heavy and this riff sounds heavy, so I’ll start working those two, start matching them together.
How did you get involved with Big Daddy Love?
In 2007, a lot of guys in western North Carolina started a group, and two years into it, one of them left, and I took his spot, and I’ve been in the group ever since.
Playing with that band, it was the first time I got out of my comfort zone and played music that I wasn’t accustomed to playing. When what I played was infused into what they did, it just kind of had a new sound. And that’s all any artist is looking to do — come up with something new and refreshing, something that can’t be compared to something else. When I joined, we really had a different kind of sound. And that was really appealing to me, and why I’ve stayed so long.
How has the pandemic affected your touring?
It stopped it for 13 months, 14 months. We didn’t play a show from February 2020 to April 2021. A lot of people (on the music scene) gave up, a lot of people rededicated themselves to their craft and came through it, playing better than they ever have, and a lot of people just took a break.
We just enjoyed the break, and at the same time, got together whenever we could to try to work on new things.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
Probably whoever could get us in front of the biggest audience, whoever has the biggest crowd.
And the weirder the better. I like an odd pairing. It’s fun to walk onstage and have people think, “What are these guys doing here?”
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
Never karaoke. But, like I said, every morning when I get up, I got something running through my head. Even if my lips aren’t moving, I’m singing all freaking day. I’m always singing internally and externally. Externally onstage, and internally the other 23 hours of the day.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened during one of your shows?
That could be a whole other article. But, probably, for me, about six years ago, we had just gotten a GoPro camera for fun. And we had been putting it on our instruments and filming what our hands do.
But, for one show, I stuck it on my head, and walked out and played a show with a GoPro on my head for fun. Which is probably weird for the people watching. But, when I went back and watched it and saw what people were doing, it was just bizarre. I see these two people making out, and these two obviously aren’t driving home, and this person knows every word, which is cool, and this person is looking at us like, “What is that dude doing with a camera on his head?”
What’s your favorite song to perform?
Honestly, anything I wrote, because I don’t have to think about it. If it’s something somebody else wrote, it’s something I have to remember. If it’s something I wrote, it’s just there. All I have to do is take it out.
And, I’m my own worst critic. I’ve thrown away a thousand and only kept a couple of dozen — well not thrown them away, they’re just there. Some days, when I write a song, it’s like, “Ahh, that’s stupid.” But, then 10 years later, I might think, “Oh man, that is a really good song.”
What’s next for you?
To try to get back to regular playing. I have another band that’s kind of like a bluesier band called the Heavy Peace, we’re going to start recording soon for our first album.
I played with Anne (Green) filling in on her band (the Moonlighters), and I like playing with her, because I can have fun on those shows. I can just step off to the side. It’s less pressure because I don’t have to do all the singing. So, I plan to continue playing with her.