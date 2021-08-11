Meet a Musician: The Dryes have found harmony in their music and their marriage

Katelyn: That’s true. Honestly, you have to let your pride down. We’ve been together 13 years doing this. We’ve learned that just because we have a great idea doesn’t mean it’s the best. We should always listen to each other. I should listen to what Derek thinks. He should listen to what I think.

But, you show up with open hands, and go wherever the moment leads, and not be so set on, “Well, this is what I think, and this is the only way.” There’s many ways to say things and to make our sound.

Derek: Katelyn is pretty passionate and is pretty vocal about her ideas, which is great. But she realizes that I see the world differently, too. And vice versa. I think it gives us a leg up on compromise. We have a lot of friends who have kids, and it’s almost a similar kind of thing, where our career is our baby, our songs are our babies and we have to constantly communicate.

Katelyn: Some days it’s easy, some days it’s hard, but we wouldn’t want to do this with anybody else.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

Derek: For me, I would say Eric Church. It’s rootsy, but it’s modern. It’s the type of music that excites me.