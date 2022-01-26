MerleFest announces additional performers for the 2022 festival: Trampled By Turtles, Colin Hay, The Steel Wheels

Colin Hay was born in Kilwinning, on the South-West coast of Scotland in June 1953.

“He met Ron Strykert in 1977, which became the nucleus of Men at Work, and formed in the middle of 1979, going on to become a multi-platinum selling music act and won a Grammy for best new artist in 1982,” MerleFest stated.

In 1985, Hay became primarily a solo music artist. He has written and released 13 solo albums, the latest being “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself,” an album of cover material, released through Nashville-based Compass Records. He has a new album of original material due for release in early 2022. Hay is also a touring member of Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band.

“The Steel Wheels have long been at home in the creative space between tradition and innovation, informed by the familiar sounds of the Virginia mountains where the band was formed but always moving forward with insightful lyrics and an evolving sound,” MerleFest said.

This year, Hogslop String Band will be the host of the late night jam.