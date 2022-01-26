MerleFest announces additional performers for the 2022 festival: Trampled By Turtles, Colin Hay, The Steel Wheels

Trampled By Turtles, Colin Hay, and The Steel Wheels will join the previously announced lineup for MerleFest 2022, scheduled to run April 28 through May 1 on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro.
These performers will join Emmylou Harris, Greensky Bluegrass, Rissi Palmer, Old Crow Medicine Show, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Steep Canyon Rangers, Allison Russell, We Banjo 3 and more, MerleFest said Jan. 24.
“We are thrilled to welcome back Trampled By Turtles, a MerleFest fan favorite,” Wes Whitson, festival director said. “Today, we also announced Colin Hay, The Steel Wheels, and our Late Night Jam hosts, Hosplog String Band. This announcement brings an added energy to our lineup, and we can’t wait to welcome music fans from across the country back to the campus of Wilkes Community College.”
“Trampled By Turtles released their first record, “Songs from a Ghost Town” in 2004. In a genre steeped in tradition, the album stood out for its contemporary sound, essentially bridging the gap between the bandmates’ background in rock music and their new acoustic leaning,” MerleFest stated in a press release.
In 2008, the band received recognition by the bluegrass community for the album “Duluth.” Trampled released their latest album “Life is Good on the Open Road” in 2018.
Colin Hay was born in Kilwinning, on the South-West coast of Scotland in June 1953.
“He met Ron Strykert in 1977, which became the nucleus of Men at Work, and formed in the middle of 1979, going on to become a multi-platinum selling music act and won a Grammy for best new artist in 1982,” MerleFest stated.
In 1985, Hay became primarily a solo music artist. He has written and released 13 solo albums, the latest being “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself,” an album of cover material, released through Nashville-based Compass Records. He has a new album of original material due for release in early 2022. Hay is also a touring member of Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band.
“The Steel Wheels have long been at home in the creative space between tradition and innovation, informed by the familiar sounds of the Virginia mountains where the band was formed but always moving forward with insightful lyrics and an evolving sound,” MerleFest said.
This year, Hogslop String Band will be the host of the late night jam.
“They thrive on crossing genres with a nimble assurance, negating the need to remain bound to bluegrass or music of a strictly string band variety,” MerleFest stated. “In addition to their original material and foot-stomping traditional classics, the boys pepper in plenty of tasteful covers from similar genres and beyond.”
Guest artists for the night jam will be announced in the coming weeks.
MerleFest, which is presented by Window World, also said Jan. 24 that additional fan favorites include Barbaro, Big Daddy Love, The Contenders, Damn Tall Buildings, David Childers and The Serpents, Desure, Eli Yacinthe, Jake Blount, Kaia Kater, Nat Myers, Shannon McNally, Shay Martin Lovette, Sister Sadie, Tenille Townes, Time Sawyer, and Tray Wellington.
The following artists and bands have previously been announced: Alison Brown, Andy May, Arlo McKinley, Banknotes, Caleb Caudle, Carol Rifkin, Charles Welch, Darrell Scott, Donna the Buffalo, Dr. Bacon, Happy Traum, Jack Lawrence, Jeff Little Trio, Jerry Douglas, Jim Lauderdale, Joe Smothers, Kruger Brothers, Laura Boosinger, Mark Bumgarner, Mitch Greenhill, Pete & Joan Wernick, Peter Rowan, Presley Barker, Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Roy Book Binder, Sam Bush, Scythian, T. Michael Coleman, The Arcadian Wild, The InterACTive Theatre of Jef, The Local Boys, The Waybacks, Tony Williamson, Wayne Henderson and 49 Winchester.
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ