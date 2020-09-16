Migrant Birds to perform at Foothills Tasting Room

TRADITIONAL AND MODERN INSPIRED: Migrant Birds, an indie folk band from Winston-Salem, will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Foothills Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Drive, Winston-Salem. Consisting of Spencer Ayscue (vocals, guitars), Tara Logue (vocals, keys) and Scott Peters (cello), the band draws inspiration from traditional Appalachian folk music and modern Americana acts like Shovels and Rope, Sara Jarosz, Brandi Carlile and Andrew Bird. Since the release of its debut single "Appalachian Spine" in April of 2019, Migrant Birds has performed throughout the Southeast, and released more new music, most recently the single "Feel It All" on all streaming services.