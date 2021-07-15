More than drums: EMF percussion concert in Greensboro features variety of instruments, composers

Shaw and his wife, EMF harpist Anna Kate Mackle, will perform a marimba and harp duet titled “Labyrinth of Light.” It was written by Greensboro composer Nathan Daughtrey.

“We wanted to play more chamber music together, but there weren’t a whole lot of things written for harp and percussion,” Shaw said. “So we started commissioning more pieces from various people. A few years ago, we asked Nathan if he would write us a marimba and harp duet and he did. It’s really lovely.”

“Labyrinth of Light” premiered at EMF in 2018. Shaw and Mackle also performed it in March with The Florida Orchestra.

Daughtrey won’t perform, but he plans to be in the EMF audience.

A percussionist, composer and educator, Daughtrey received his undergraduate, master’s and doctorate degrees from UNCG.

He spent three years there as a visiting lecturer of percussion and six years in a similar post at High Point University.

In January 2020, he took over as president and owner of Greensboro-based C. Alan Publications.