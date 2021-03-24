Move over, vinyl. Cassette tapes are the new old thing to love

The medium still appeals, he says. “A mixtape is cooler than a mix CD, or a playlist. You can put strange funny things and sound effects in there. There’s something human about them.”

Most This & That tapes — like the 2021 release “Mourning Moon,” by Tacoma, Wash., songwriter Lauren Napier and “Pick up the Phone,” a recent one under Carlough’s own synth-pop stage name, A Good Host — are issued in batches of a few hundred.

It costs him $2 or $3 to make them, and he sells them for $8 or $12, splitting profits with the artist. Last year, he had sales of $14,000 and turned a profit for the first time.

But cassettes aren’t just small business. The medium took a turn back into the mainstream with 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” in which Chris Pratt’s character listens to a mixtape of ’70s hits on his Walkman that’s his only connection to his mother. That soundtrack mix was issued on cassette and became a hit, as have three recent volumes of soundtrack tapes from the Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

In a sure sign that cassettes are a cool object of the moment, Urban Outfitters now sells both cassette tape releases and cassette tape players.