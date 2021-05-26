Music by Winston-Salem rapper $hyfromdatre is exploding on social media

“It can be how I’m feeling or a situation that has happened,” she said.

For example, her song “Go Bestfriend” in which she disses her former best friend came about after that person dissed her, she said.

Ready for more

Locally, $hyfromdatre has performed at the Silo Nightclub in Greensboro and Mango’s Nightclub in Raleigh. She is scheduled to perform at the reopening of Platinum Nightlife in Winston-Salem in early June.

Rapping is still just one of the things $hyfromdatre wants to do in life. Her dreams are to expand into other music genres and get into acting.

Over the next six months to a year, she wants to make more content, especially outside the world of rap.

“I want to get into YouTube more and bring my fans closer into my life, to show them more of me,” she said.

She said she has also had conversations with other famous artists to do more collaborations and plans to start selling her own merchandise such as T-shirts, hoodies and sweat suits.

Evans said a lot of major record labels are taking notice and want to sign $hyfromdatre.