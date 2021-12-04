Music Carolina 2021 WinterFest to present two concerts in December – “Winter Light” and “A Classique Christmas”

Music Carolina will kick off its 2021 WinterFest concert series on Dec. 10 with “Winter Light,” featuring Tom Caufield on acoustic guitar and Matt Kendrick on bass.
On Dec. 17, Jazz Classique with guest vocalist Martha Bassett will perform “A Classique Christmas.”
Both concerts will be in Piedmont Music Center at 212 N. Broad St. in Winston-Salem.
Kendrick and Joe Mount are co-artistic directors of Music Carolina.
In years past, Music Carolina has done four or five concerts for WinterFest, but this year it will do just two.
“It’s a little bit because of COVID,” Mount said. “It’s restricting the number of venues that are available to us.”
He said Music Carolina’s SummerFest concerts were a huge success, and the organization is selling a lot of tickets for WinterFest.
Music Carolina did not present SummerFest or WinterFest concerts in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re really excited about coming back to concerts,” Mount said.
‘Winter Light’
During “Winter Light,” Caufield said he and Kendrick will perform “a set of Christmas music with a contemplative, expansive approach.”
He added, “Matt will be on upright bass, and I’ll be on acoustic guitar, so we’re offering a warm, wooden, intimate sound — like sitting with friends and family by the tree with the fireplace crackling.
“I feel very inspired when I work with Matt, and we’ve created pretty, meditative, expansive arrangements of much-loved Christmas carols combining elements of hymnal, folk, jazz, pop and ambient music. It should make for a magical night. A moment to pause and feel the true mystery of the season.”
Selections Include “Hark on High” (“Hark the Herald Angels Sing/Angels We Have Heard in High”), “God Rest You,” “Carol of the Drum” (“The Little Drummer Boy”) and “What Child is This” (“Greensleeves”).
Caufield has been heard on SiriusXM, popular syndicated programs Hearts of Space, Echoes, All Things Considered and numerous NPR affiliate stations. His 2016 album “I Heard it Was Christmas Day” was named “holiday album of the year” by Echoes’ John Diliberto and was carried in Whole Foods stores nationwide. His recording, “Arrive and Disappear” was released in May 2021, and his latest album, “Pastures of Wonder,” was released in July 2021.
Kendrick has appeared on bass with artists such as Marian McPartland, Gene Bertoncini, Archie Shepp, Jaki Byard and JoAnne Brackeen. He has released five CDs, four on his own label Suitcase Music and one on Ichiban Records, and he teaches electric bass and jazz improvisation at Wake Forest University.
Kendrick said he has worked with Caufield on an off over the years, but they have often been in different towns.
“Tom left Winston-Salem and lived in Los Angeles for quite a while,” Kendrick said. “In 2017, we met up in Philadelphia to play a Christmas set on a nationally syndicated radio show called ‘Echoes,’ which goes out to over 120 affiliate stations. I’m really enjoying having Tom back in Winston-Salem so we can play Christmas music live together again. Something special happens when we work together.”
A Classique Christmas
The performers of Jazz Classique are John Mochnick on piano, Matt Kendrick on bass, John Wilson on drums and Roberto Orihuela on vibes.
Music Carolina said, “In a unique blend of classical and jazz styles, the ensemble’s Christmas concert contains musical treasures of the past and present. Classical works by Bach and Poulenc contrast with contemporary seasonal songs and carols, such as ‘Angels We Have Heard on High,’ ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,’ ‘O Christmas Tree’ and ‘Greensleeves.’”
The organization also said that “Jazz Classique’s mantra, ‘expect the unexpected’ will be in evidence once again with the premier of classical and jazz works by John Mochnick and a set of three songs sung by guest vocalist Martha Bassett.”