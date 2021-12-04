Music Carolina 2021 WinterFest to present two concerts in December – “Winter Light” and “A Classique Christmas”

Kendrick said he has worked with Caufield on an off over the years, but they have often been in different towns.

“Tom left Winston-Salem and lived in Los Angeles for quite a while,” Kendrick said. “In 2017, we met up in Philadelphia to play a Christmas set on a nationally syndicated radio show called ‘Echoes,’ which goes out to over 120 affiliate stations. I’m really enjoying having Tom back in Winston-Salem so we can play Christmas music live together again. Something special happens when we work together.”

A Classique Christmas

The performers of Jazz Classique are John Mochnick on piano, Matt Kendrick on bass, John Wilson on drums and Roberto Orihuela on vibes.

Music Carolina said, “In a unique blend of classical and jazz styles, the ensemble’s Christmas concert contains musical treasures of the past and present. Classical works by Bach and Poulenc contrast with contemporary seasonal songs and carols, such as ‘Angels We Have Heard on High,’ ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,’ ‘O Christmas Tree’ and ‘Greensleeves.’”