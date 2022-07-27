 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Music Carolina SummerFest celebrating its 15th season with concerts from Aug. 7-Sept. 1

Music Carolina SummerFest will celebrate its 15th season with concerts from Aug. 7-Sept. 1 in locations around Winston-Salem.

Artistic directors Joe Mount and Matt Kendrick announced this year’s schedule, which will feature over 60 musicians, as well as 7 dancers, and 2 poets.

Diana Tuffin

Vocalist Diana Tuffin will perform jazz music with lyrics and spoken word as part of Music Carolina SummerFest.

7-7:30 p.m. Aug. 7: Jazz With Words — Diana Tuffin, vocalist, at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Jazz songs including, “Is That Jazz” by Gil Scott-Heron, “Lush Life” by Billy Strayhorn and more. Poet Spencer Aubrey will add an interlude between songs. Diana Tuffin, vocals; Matt Kendrick, bass; Kassem Williams, drums; Michael Kinchen, saxophone; Federico Pivetta, piano; and Spencer Aubrey, poetry. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble

Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble will perform Aug. 9 as part of Music Carolina SummerFest.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 9: Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble at Reynolds Place Theatre at Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Soulful arrangements of Argentine tango standards and original pan-Latin fusion compositions. Lorena Guillén, voice and artistic director; Alejandro Rutty, piano and bass; Jacqui Carrasco, violin; Guy Capuzzo, guitar; Adam Ricci, piano; Erik Schmidt, percussion. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

People are also reading…

Gamelan Giri Murti

The music ensemble Gamelan Giri Murti, featuring traditional music for Balinese gamelan, will perform in a dance program on Aug. 11. 
Monet Beatty

Choreographer Monet Beatty will take part in Summer Dances as part of Music Carolina SummerFest.

11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Aug. 11: Summer Dances at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Choreographers Elizabeth Clendinning, Janice Lancaster and Monet Beatty with musicians including violinist Ruth Kelly, a jazz trio with bassist Matt Kendrick, drummer Kassem Williams and saxophonist Michael Kinchen, as well as the music ensemble Gamelan Giri Murti, featuring traditional music for Balinese gamelan and a new composition by K.C. Pyle, directed by Elizabeth Clendinning. Produced by Christina Soriano. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

Martha Bassett

Bossa Nova with Martha Bassett's Quarteto Brasil will be on Aug. 13.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 13: Bossa Nova with Martha Bassett's Quarteto Brasil at Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Martha Bassett, Russell Kelly and friends performing Brazilian bossa nova from the '50s and '60s with the history and translations of songs sung in Portuguese accompanied by two guitars. Martha Bassett, guitar/vocals; Russell Kelly, guitar; Brevan Hampden, percussion; and Reagan Mitchell, saxophone/flute. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

Matt Kendrick

Bassist Matt Kendrick is one of the artistic directors for this year's Music Carolina SummerFest. He will also perform jazz at a couple of the concerts.
Michael Kinchen

Saxophonist Michael Kinchen will perform as part of a couple of jazz concerts, as well as a dance performance as part of Music Carolina SummerFest.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 14: The Piedmont Jazz Composers Collective at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Featuring the original compositions of five local jazz musicians, arranged for jazz quintet with Matt Kendrick, bass; Federico Pivetta, piano; Michael Kinchen, saxophone; Cameron MacManus, trombone; and Kassem Williams, drums. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

Larry Weng

Pianist Larry Weng will perform classical music as part of Music Carolina SummerFest.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 17: Shall We Dance? — Larry Weng, piano at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Bach: Partita No. 1 in B flat Major, Chopin: Polonaise-Fantasie, Schumann: Papillons, Op. 2, Ravel: Menuet sur la nom “Haydn” and Ravel: la Valse Piano. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

The Warp Trio

The Warp Trio will perform "Black Voices," which integrates classical, jazz, hip-hop and spoken word by Black artists as part of Music Carolina SummerFest.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 19: The Warp Trio at Reynolds Place Theatre at Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. The New York-based Warp Trio will present “Black Voices,” a multidisciplinary performance that integrates classical, jazz, hip-hop and spoken word by African American artists. Mikael Darmanie, piano; Josh Henderson, violin; Ju Young Lee, cello; Rick Martinez, percussion; Emily Haughton, dancer; and Likwuid, spoken word/emcee. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

"Peter and the Wolf"

Kids look at an oboe as a musician explains how it works at the "Peter and the Wolf" concert at a previous Music Carolina SummerFest concert.

3 p.m. Aug. 20: Peter and the Wolf: A Free Family Concert at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. The classic tale in its chamber music version and up-close to the musicians. Jason McKinney, narrator; Peter Shanahan, flute; Matthew Covington, oboe; Ron Rudkin, clarinet; Joe Mount, horn; Carol Bernstorf, bassoon; and Beverly Naiditch, percussion. Free.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 27: Piedmont Opera at Calvary Moravian, 600 Holly Ave. NW, Winston-Salem. An annual favorite with maestro James Allbritten and artists from the Piedmont Opera. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

Our Band

Americana group Our Band will perform on Aug. 30 as part of Music Carolina SummerFest.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 30: Original Americana Music with Our Band at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Sasha Papernik and Justin Poindexter with special guests Bennett Sullivan (banjo) and Pat Lawrence (bass). Finalists in the MerleFest and NewSong Songwriting Competitions this year, Our Band’s Americana music is ever expanding with their wide-range of influences. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

7:30 p.m. Sept. 1: Schubert to Shaw at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. The Eno String Quartet with Mimi Solomon and Michael Ashton will perform works by women composers Fanny Mendelssohn and Caroline Shaw, as well as Schubert’s “Trout” Quintet. Caroline Shaw: En’tract. Fanny Mendelssohn: Quartet. Schubert: Piano Quintet in A major, D. 667, "Trout." Nicholas DiEugenio violin; Nonoko Okada violin; Simon Ertz, viola; Nate Leyland, cello; Michael Ashton, bass; and Mimi Solomon, piano. $26 general admission at musiccarolina.org.

Visit musiccarolina.org.

