Music director candidate Andrew Grams to conduct Winston-Salem Symphony’s ‘Mendelssohn’s Muse’ concert

The Winston-Salem Symphony will open its 2022–23 season with a Classics Series concert cycle titled “Mendelssohn’s Muse,” featuring guest conductor Andrew Grams.

Grams is one of six candidates vying for the position of music director of the Winston-Salem Symphony.

He will take the podium Sept. 17 and Sept. 18. Joining him will be emerging violinist Simone Porter, making her Winston-Salem debut with Felix Mendelssohn’s tender and fierce Violin Concerto.

“We are very excited to kick off our 2022-23 season as we conclude our 75th anniversary celebrations and welcome six sensational conductors who are competing to become our next music director,” said E. Merritt Vale, president and chief executive of the Winston-Salem Symphony.

“Throughout this season, our audience members will play a vital part in helping us choose our next artistic leader. A little bit like ‘American Idol’ meets the Winston-Salem Symphony, we are inviting the community to provide feedback about their experiences with the candidates in the concert hall and at a variety of public events.”

The concert

“The concert opens with the first movement from Sergei Rachmaninoff’s picturesque and emotional Third Symphony, an ideal pairing with the majestic ‘Pictures at an Exhibition’ by Modest Mussorgsky,” the symphony said in a statement. “Inspired by a friend’s posthumous exhibit of artworks, Mussorgsky wrote a set of musical paintings for piano that was later arranged for orchestra by Maurice Ravel and will close this concert with the mighty ‘Great Gate of Kiev.’”

Grams said “Pictures at an Exhibition” is an orchestral blockbuster.

“It’s dynamic music,” Grams said. “Like any highest-grossing blockbuster film that you can think of, ‘Pictures at an Exhibition’ is like the orchestra equivalent of that.”

On Mendelssohn’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, op. 64, Grams said, “If not the first real romantic violin concerto, it’s been a concert favorite probably since it was written back in the 1800s.”

The conductor

Growing up in Severn, Md., the youngest of eight children, Grams was the only musician in his family.

“Apparently, one day in the third grade, I came home and asked if I could play the violin in my public school’s string class,” Grams said.

His parents took the steps to make that happen for him.

Grams said public radio is probably why he decided to get involved in music because there were three, full-time classical public radio stations his family could get at their house.

“My parents are music lovers, and the radio was always on, so it was probably because of that — where the love for the sound came from,” he said.

While studying violin at The Juilliard School in New York, Grams dreamed of becoming a violinist for the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra in New York.

“I never got in there, but I did get a job playing in the New York City Ballet, and that afforded me a lot of other orchestra-playing opportunities all around the area,” he said. “At some point, I decided I loved orchestra music so much, and I think that I was also young and punkish enough to think that I could do better than a lot of the conductors that I was playing for.”

Grams went back to school and earned a conducting degree from Curtis Institute of Music. He has been conducting for about 20 years.

“Opportunities kept coming, and it really is quite fun,” Grams, now 45, said. “But I will say that I do miss actually making sound with an instrument in the middle of an orchestra.”

In 2013, Grams became music director of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra after an international search in 2013 and recently concluded his tenure there after eight seasons.

“His charismatic conducting and easy accessibility have made him a favorite of Elgin Symphony audiences,” the Winston-Salem Symphony stated. “With a unique combination of intensity, enthusiasm and technical clarity, Grams has steadily built a reputation for his dynamic concerts, ability to connect with audiences, and long-term orchestra building.

He has visited Winston-Salem twice — most recently for his in-person interview as a semifinalist for the position of conductor of the Winston-Salem Symphony. Grams was about 11 years old the other time, when he and his parents visited his uncle and aunt, Howard and Pat Grams, who live here.

Grams said the five of them went to a Winston-Salem Symphony concert, and he was excited that they bought a CD of the concert.

“All of these years later, to get to come back and conduct this orchestra that played a role in developing my love for orchestral music feels really personal and important,” he said.

As a conductor, Grams prides himself on being able to work in a positive manner with just about any group.

“I’m not one of these conductors who throws temper tantrums and all of this,” he said. “I like to get results in a positive, engaging environment, rather than a fear-based one.

“Having said that, I also have very clear standards that I think need to be upheld. You have to be able to uphold those standards by being very clear about what it is that’s going to be acceptable.”

He said he looks forward to working with musicians in the orchestra and meeting people in the community.

Guest violinist

“Violinist Simone Porter has been recognized as an emerging artist of impassioned energy, interpretive integrity and vibrant communication,” the symphony stated. In the past few years, she has debuted with the New York Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Los Angeles Philharmonic alongside renowned conductors such as Stéphane Deneve, Gustavo Dudamel, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Nicholas McGegan, Ludovic Morlot and Donald Runnicles.

Born in 1996, Porter made her professional solo debut at age 10 with the Seattle Symphony and her international debut with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London at age 13.

In March 2015, she was named a recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant. Raised in Seattle, Wash., Porter studied with Margaret Pressley as a recipient of the Dorothy Richard Starling Scholarship and was then admitted into the studio of the renowned pedagogue Robert Lipsett, with whom she studied at the Colburn Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles.

Grams said he has worked with Porter for about five years.

“Every time we get together, she just gets better and better,” he said.