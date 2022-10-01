Music director candidate Paul Haas to conduct “Still Points & Turning Worlds” with guest pianist Awadagin Pratt

Paul Haas, the second candidate in the Winston-Salem Symphony’s search for a new music director, will be the guest conductor in the symphony’s Classics Series concert “Still Points & Turning Worlds.”

The concerts on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 will highlight the music of Beethoven, Prokofiev and acclaimed contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery.

Awadagin Pratt will return to Winston-Salem to perform Montgomery’s “Rounds” for piano and strings.

“In recent years, Montgomery has become one of the most prominent living composers, changing the face of American classical music and leveling the field for women and composers of color,” the Winston-Salem Symphony stated. “Montgomery was influenced by imagery and themes from T.S. Eliot’s evocative poem “Four Quartets,” which includes the line ‘At the still point of the turning world’ and provides the concert’s title.”

“Rounds” is one of Montgomery’s most recent works and was created in collaboration with Pratt and premiered in March by Pratt and Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra.

E. Merritt Vale, Winston-Salem Symphony’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that the organization is delighted to welcome its second music director candidate.

“We hope you’ll join us in the concert hall for some truly thrilling music and come to the various events throughout the week to meet Paul Haas, who is an innovative artist and exciting conductor,” Vale said. “We’re counting on audience input as we choose our next music director and would love to know what you think of his presence both on and off the stage!”

The concert

“Like Eliot’s poem about time standing still, the concert features music influenced by the winds of war, which have seemingly brought the world to a stop, over and again,” the Winston-Salem Symphony stated.

The concert will open with Beethoven’s depiction of Coriolanus as he prepares to lay siege to Rome and will conclude with Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony, an inspiring work written at the end of World War II.

“For me, this is a program about war, essentially, and about the resilience of the human spirit that we see in the face of war,” Haas said.

He said the music is powerful, as well as incredible to conduct and listen to.

“It’s really some of the best music out there,” he said. “It really speaks to us, and everybody can relate to it.”

Haas said that “Overture to Coriolan,” op. 62, is a “blow-the-roof-off opening, but it ends with this dark moment where Coriolan dies. I put it there to allow the audience to be in the right frame of mind for the rest of the program, to get us in the head space where the Prokofiev symphony can have the maximum impact.”

As a conductor who likes surprises, Haas mentioned that concertgoers will get a musical surprise at this concert.

“It will be a great way for the audience to get to know me,” he said.

The conductor

Haas, a conductor and composer, grew up in San Francisco, Calif., and now lives in New York with his family.

He started playing the violin in kindergarten and sang in Grace Cathedral Choir as a boy soprano in San Francisco.

Haas is a graduate of Yale University and The Julliard School, where he received a master’s degree in orchestral conducting. He also studied opera conducting in Dresden, Germany, at Hochschule für Musik.

“I played instruments and sang throughout elementary school and high school, and began composing and arranging at the same time in high school,” Haas said. “I started officially conducting in college at Yale.”

Haas has been music director of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas since 2010 and Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra since 2017.

He was at the start of a promising conducting career in 2006 when he devised and produced a concert project called REWIND, “which was a reaction against the staid nature of the standard classical music performance and featured performers surrounding the audience, sculptures hanging from the ceiling and theatrical lighting design,” the Winston-Salem Symphony said in a statement.

The project was a success and prompted Haas to found Sympho, an organization devoted to creating and performing unusual programs in unusual venues.

Haas said he spent a lot of time going to orchestral concerts over the years where he found that audiences’ needs were not being acknowledged.

“There’s a visual component to performance,” Haas said. “There’s an energetic level to performance. I always wanted concerts to bring me along with them. I wanted to be transported and carried from beginning to the end, so I started Sympho with REWIND as an experiment ... Could I create a concert experience where the audience was involved and engaged the moment they walked into the hall until the moment they left? And that’s what I did.”

Over the past decade, 15 commissions have come from various venues, including Park Avenue Armory and Rubin Museum of Art in New York, Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, Anchorage Museum of Art in Alaska and Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design in Arkansas.

“I was commissioned by many different venues and organizations to make their spaces come alive in essence,” Haas said. “I guess I became something of a performance artist in that way.”

Haas said his greatest strength as a conductor is “my love of music and my joy in sharing that love with other people, whether it’s the musicians onstage with me or the audience members and anyone else. I have a huge heart, and I like to share it.”

He added, “I’m a skilled musician with a lot of experience playing and conducting and writing. I love being able to share all of that with everyone in the room. And my experience as a many times commissioned composer is a huge help as a conductor because I’ve approached music both as a creator, a conductor and a performer. I see it from all different sides.”

Haas has heard performances of the Winston-Salem Symphony on videos.

“It’s an incredible orchestra, and I’m so excited to come down, get to know the players in the orchestra, work with them and make some amazing music together,” he said.

During his visit to Winston-Salem in the spring for his interview as a semifinalist for the music director position, Haas said he had a fantastic time.

“I was totally bowled over by everything happening in Winston-Salem,” he said. “It’s beautiful. I’m totally into nature and growing things, so I was mesmerized by all the trees and the tech district.”

He said he got to see some great and fun places to perform outdoors in the city.

Haas is also a farmer and has about 200 trees growing in two orchards.

“And I garden, and I have chickens,” he said.

Guest pianist

Born in Pittsburgh, Pratt began studying piano at age 6. At 16, he entered the University of Illinois, where he studied piano, violin and conducting.

He subsequently enrolled at Peabody Conservatory of Music, where he became the first student to receive diplomas in three performance areas — piano, violin and conducting.

In 1992, Pratt won the Naumburg International Piano Competition and was awarded an Avery Fisher Career Grant two years later. Since then, he has played at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Chicago’s Orchestra Hall, New Jersey Performing Arts Center and others. He has performed with orchestras across the United States, toured Japan four times and performed in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Israel, Columbia and South Africa. He also serves on the faculty of the Eastern Music Festival.

He has performed three times at the White House, including in November 2009, when he was one of four artists chosen to perform for First Lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama.

Haas said he met Pratt years ago when they were both conducting in the National Conducting Institute hosted by the National Symphony Orchestra.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him again,” Haas said. “He’s a wonderful human being and obviously a great artist.”