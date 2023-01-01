Music director candidate Stilian Kirov to conduct Winston-Salem Symphony’s ‘Innovators & Legends’ concerts

Stilian Kirov, one of six candidates for the Winston-Salem Symphony’s music director position, will conduct the next Classics Series concerts.

“Innovators & Legends,” which will be held Jan. 7 and 8, also will feature guest pianist Terrence Wilson.

The concert will highlight Ludwig van Beethoven’s Concerto No. 1 in C Major for Piano and Orchestra, Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 27, and Ruth Crawford Seeger’s Andante for Strings.

“We hope you’ll join us in early 2023 as we welcome our fourth music director candidate to the concert hall for an inspiring and dynamic set of concerts,” said E. Merritt Vale, president and chief executive of the Winston-Salem Symphony. “We would also love for you to join us at the various events throughout the week that offer a chance to meet Stilian Kirov, who is a highly acclaimed and enthusiastic conductor.”

The symphony would like feedback from audiences as it chooses its next music director. There are two more finalists that will conduct Classic Series concerts. The announcement of the symphony’s new music director is expected in June.

The program

Kirov said that “Innovators & Legends” is diverse in terms of music.

“The composers in the program worked in different music periods, and their styles of writing are very different, of course,” Kirov said. “But, at the same time, they are very similar in a couple of different aspects. One aspect is that they are all very inspirational for future generations because they were all breaking new ground with their music. They were, in a way, revolutionary.”

The program opens with 20th-century American composer Ruth Crawford Seeger’s Andante for Strings.

“I think she’s one of the best American composers who got recognition in her lifetime but not as much as she should have,” Kirov said. “Now, I think more musicians and orchestras are discovering her music, so she gets more (of it) performed. She was a woman composer living in the beginning of the previous century, so she faced a lot of challenges, yet her talent helped her shine. She was the first woman to receive the Guggenheim Fellowship, which was the big award for composers.”

Seeger’s Andante for Strings was part of her String Quartet written in 1931.

For the middle piece on the program, Wilson interprets Beethoven’s groundbreaking 1st Piano Concerto.

“This piece shows Beethoven as the youthful innovator, written as a virtuosic showpiece as he was making a name for himself in Vienna,” the Winston-Salem Symphony stated in a press release. “The concert ends with Rachmaninoff’s 2nd Symphony, a piece guaranteed to move concert goers just as it moved audiences 115 years ago.”

Kirov said Rachmaninoff’s 2nd Symphony is a romantic piece.

“I really think it’s a work that has maybe every human emotion that you can imagine — from tenderness and love to desperation and longing,” he said. “Rachmaninoff was somebody who very much innovated the symphonic genre, in my opinion, especially if you look at the 2nd Symphony, which is a massive work.”

All three composers were pianists.

The conductor

Born in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kirov studied piano at an early age, then took oboe and violin lessons.

“I absolutely love music,” Kirov said. “I knew kind of early that this was really the path I would like to follow and that I wanted to be a musician and music to be the main part of my life.”

Kirov was 16 when he started conducting while in middle/high school. He said he still loves being able to build something with the orchestra as well as the sound colors of the orchestra.

“There is something very magical about the process of building a piece together, bringing it to life, bringing it to the audiences,” he said.

He added that he sees the sounds in different colors, nuances and shades of the orchestra.

“It’s a rather diverse group,” he said. “You have different sections of the orchestra that can bring this variety to new, exciting levels when playing together.”

First prize winner of the “Debut Berlin” Concert Competition, Kirov made his debut at the Berlin Philharmonic in 2017. He has had guest performances worldwide.

He currently is music director for the Illinois Philharmonic in Chicago’s Southland and the Bakersfield Symphony in California. He also has been an associate conductor of the Seattle Symphony and associate conductor of the Memphis Symphony. Just before the pandemic, he finished his tenure at an orchestra in New Jersey called Symphony in C.

“This has been exciting to be able to work with different orchestras and experience different communities,” Kirov said.

He said music is the music director’s priority.

“(At) the same time, there is much more that goes into getting to know the community so that you can direct the orchestra in something that is appropriate for certain communities and something that is exciting for the community that the orchestra is situated in,” he said.

Also a gifted pianist, Kirov was Gold Medalist of the 2001 Claude Kahn International Piano Competition in Paris.

He lives in Sarasota, Fla., with his wife, Anastasiya, a pianist, and his 8-year-old son, Sebastian, who his father says wants to be a scientist. His family has chickens and a dog and enjoys gardening.

“We love nature, and we love connecting with nature,” Kirov said.

In early 2022, Kirov visited Winston-Salem for the first time when he was interviewed as a semifinalist for the music director position.

“I love the city,” he said. “I think it’s absolutely beautiful. As a nature lover, I really enjoyed seeing the beautiful green scenery. That was very inspiring.”

He said he has watched some of the Winston-Salem Symphony’s videos online.

“I think it’s an excellent orchestra,” Kirov said. “I saw that the orchestra has some quite extraordinary musicians, so I’m very excited about making music together.”

When it comes to talking about his strengths as a conductor, Kirov said he likes to let the orchestra and audience be the judge.

“I absolutely love working with people,” he said. “Establishing close connections with musicians, with patrons with the different cities I work with, that’s something I very much enjoy doing.”

Kirov also said that his experience is a valuable skill that he brings to the table. He said he has worked as a music director for nearly 10 years, and before that he was an assistant conductor.

“And I had the chance to live in different cities to get this variety of knowledge and experience,” Kirov said. “I think I was very lucky.”

Guest pianist

Acclaimed by the Baltimore Sun as “one of the biggest pianistic talents to have emerged in this country in the last 25 years,” Wilson has appeared as a soloist with numerous symphony orchestras throughout the United States and overseas.

He has received numerous awards and prizes, including the SONY ES Award for Musical Excellence, an Avery Fisher Career Grant and the Juilliard Petschek Award. He has also been featured on several radio and television broadcasts, including NPR’s “Performance Today,” WQXR radio in New York, and programs on the BRAVO Network and the Arts & Entertainment Network.

In 2011, Wilson was nominated for a Grammy for “Best Instrumental Soloist With an Orchestra” for his world premiere recording with the Nashville Symphony conducted by Giancarlo Guerrero of Michael Daugherty’s “Deus ex Machina” for piano and orchestra, written for Wilson in 2007.

He is a graduate of The Juilliard School. In March 2021, he was appointed to the piano faculty at Bard College Conservatory of Music.

This will be Kirov’s first time working with Wilson.

“I’ve listened to some of his recordings, and he is absolutely an outstanding artist,” Kirov said. “I’m very much looking forward to working with him.”