Musician James Vincent Carroll of Advance thrives to bring people together

He wants his music to bring people together.

“Just all kinds of people,” Carroll said. “We are all different. We all believe different. We are all influenced different. I’m like, ‘Music is supposed to be that thing where all these different people can come together and not really worry about all the differences but focus in on what we have in common for those little moments of just the music in general.’”

He also said it is important to him to help young artists who are starting out in the music industry and to support local businesses.

“I feel like, as a musician, I wouldn’t have my job if it wasn’t for these places hiring me,” Carroll said. “Because of that, that’s why I tend to work so much with local places to help try to grow their businesses.”

Q: How would you describe your art?

Answer: I am a full-time musician who uses original songs and classic cover songs to bring people together and support local businesses. My music style is definitely “classic rock/blues/acoustic.”