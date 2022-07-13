Musicians, dancers, poets and more featured during SummerFest in Winston-Salem

Music Carolina SummerFest will return for its 15th season in August, featuring a range of musical styles such as classical, jazz, tango, bossa nova, hip hop and opera.

The performances will highlight more than 60 musicians, seven dancers and two poets.

SummerFest, sponsored by Music Carolina, will run from Aug. 7-Sept. 1 at different venues in Winston-Salem. Joe Mount and Matt Kendrick are the artistic directors.

“We haven’t done one this big for a few years now,” Kendrick said of the music festival. “We decided that we would go ahead and try to have a nice, big festival.”

Last summer, the festival offered just six shows due to the pandemic, but there are 11 this season.

On Aug. 7, Vocalist Diana Tuffin will be highlighted in the first show of the season titled “Jazz With Words.”

“She’s a great jazz vocalist,” Kendrick said.

The words featured in the performance will be poignant and heavy, Kendrick said.

Mid-way through the season, The Piedmont Jazz Composers Collective will perform on Aug. 14.

“That will be a night of original jazz from really great jazz musicians,” Kendrick said.

A special festival offering is The Warp Trio performance on Aug. 19, presenting a mix of classical, jazz, hip-hop and spoken word.

“This promises to be an exciting show,” Kendrick said.

On Aug. 20, Peter and the Wolf, an annual family favorite, will offer free admission.

On Sept. 1, the festival will close out the season with Schubert to Shaw, featuring The Eno String Quartet with Mimi Solomon and Michael Ashton.

“This is a classical concert — a string quartet with a piano on the ‘Trout’ Quintet. The ‘Trout’ Quintet adds a bass, too, so that’s interesting,” Kendrick said. “And they’re doing some women composers.”

The concert schedule:

Aug. 7 – “Jazz With Words,” 7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Music Center, featuring Diana Tuffin, vocals; Spencer Aubrey, poetry; Matt Kendrick, bass; Kassem Williams, drums; Michael Kinchen, saxophone; and Federico Pivetta, piano. Jazz songs with poignant and evocative lyrics, including, “Is That Jazz” by Gil Scott-Heron, “Lush Life” by Billy Strayhorn and more. Aubrey will add more words as an interlude between songs.

Aug. 9 – Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. at Reynolds Place Theatre—Milton Rhodes Center. The award-winning Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble will provide soulful arrangements of Argentine tango standards and original compositions that create a dynamic pan-Latin fusion. Featured are Lorena Guillén, voice and artistic director; Alejandro Rutty, piano and bass; Jacqui Carrasco, violin; Guy Capuzzo, guitar; Adam Ricci, piano; and Erik Schmidt, percussion.

Aug. 11 – Summer Dances, 7:30 p.m. at SECCA Auditorium. Choreographers Elizabeth Clendinning, Janice Lancaster and Monet Beatty return to SECCA for an evening of dance and music. Musicians include violinist Ruth Kelly; a jazz trio with bassist Matt Kendrick, drummer Kassem Williams and saxophonist Michael Kinchen; and the music ensemble Gamelan Giri Murti. The show will feature traditional music for Balinese gamelan as well as a new composition by K.C. Pyle, directed by Elizabeth Clendinning and produced by Christina Soriano.

Aug. 13 – Bossa Nova with Martha Bassett’s Quarteto Brasil, 7:30 p.m. at Reynolds Place Theatre—Milton Rhodes Center. Martha Bassett, Russell Kelly and friends will perform Brazilian bossa nova from the 1950s and 60s. The ensemble shares the histories and translations of songs sung in Portuguese and accompanied by two guitars. Featured are Martha Bassett, guitar and vocals; Russell Kelly, guitar; Brevan Hampden, percussion; and Reagan Mitchell, saxophone and flute.

Aug. 14 – The Piedmont Jazz Composers Collective, 7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Music Center, is offering the original compositions of five local jazz musicians, arranged for jazz quintet. Featured are Matt Kendrick, bass; Federico Pivetta, piano; Michael Kinchen, saxophone; Cameron MacManus, trombone; and Kassem Williams, drums.

Aug. 17 – Shall We Dance? at 7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Music Center, featuring Larry Weng on piano. Pieces are Bach: Partita No. 1 in B flat Major, Chopin: Polonaise-Fantasie, Schumann: Papillons, Op. 2, Ravel: Menuet sur la nom “Haydn” and Ravel: la Valse Piano.

Aug. 19 – The Warp Trio, 7:30 p.m. at Reynolds Place Theatre—Milton Rhodes Center. Warp Trio, based in New York, will present “Black Voices,” a multidisciplinary performance that integrates classical, jazz, hip-hop and spoken word, presenting works all created by African-American artists. Featured are Mikael Darmanie, piano; Josh Henderson, violin; Ju Young Lee, cello; Rick Martinez, percussion; Emily Haughton, dancer; and Likwuid, spoken word and emcee

Aug. 20 – Peter and the Wolf: A Free Family concert, 3 p.m. at SECCA. Free admission. Audiences get to enjoy the classic tale in its chamber music version and an up-close view of the musicians. Featured are Jason McKinney, narrator; Peter Shanahan, flute; Matthew Covington, oboe; Ron Rudkin, clarinet; Joe Mount, horn; Carol Bernstorf, bassoon; and Beverly Naiditch, percussion.

Aug. 27 – Piedmont Opera, 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Moravian Church. An annual favorite with maestro James Allbritten and artists from the Piedmont Opera.

Aug. 30 – Original Americana Music with “Our Band,” 7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Music Center, featuring Sasha Papernik, piano and vocals, and Justin Poindexter, guitar and vocals with Bennett Sullivan, banjo, and Pat Lawrence, bass. Papernik and Poindexter return to North Carolina for a special evening of adventurous interpretations and award-winning songcraft with special guests Sullivan and Lawrence. Finalists in the MerleFest and NewSong songwriting competitions this year, Our Band’s rich Americana is ever expanding with their wide range of influences. Their new live-in-the-studio project features collaborations with steel-guitar icon Cindy Cashdollar and Rohin Khemani (Red Baraat).

Sept. 1 –Schubert to Shaw, The Eno String Quartet with Mimi Solomon and Michael Ashton, 7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Music Center. The Eno String Quartet and guests will perform works by women composers Fanny Mendelssohn and Caroline Shaw, as well as Schubert’s “Trout” Quintet. Pieces are Caroline Shaw: En’tract, Fanny Mendelssohn: Quartet and Schubert: Piano Quintet in A major, D. 667, “Trout.” Nicholas DiEugenio will play violin; Nonoko Okada violin; Simon Ertz, viola; Nate Leyland, cello; Michael Ashton, bass; and Mimi Solomon, piano.