New 10-track album by Uncle Watson’s Widow is ready to drop

In August, local Uncle Watson’s Widow will release the album “Hindsight.”
Jon Epstein, a musician, songwriter and producer based out of Winston-Salem, started Uncle Watson’s Widow.
He said the band is basically a side project of his where he brings friends from the music community of Winston-Salem to record with him.
“Hindsight” contains 10 songs — nine obscure classic rock songs “retooled for the 21st century” and one Epstein wrote himself called “Run Too Far.”
“I’m trying to do with classic rock what the classic rock guys did with blues and early rock ‘n’ roll back in the ’60s,” Epstein said. “I’m taking their music that was recorded in 1970 or whatever and rearranging it and retooling it for modern recording, modern instruments and things like that.”
Uncle Watson’s Widow is working on another album that should be released later this year.
That one will feature mostly original material, Epstein said.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Epstein, 60, lived on and off in the Triad for years before moving to Winston-Salem permanently in 1998.
He does a lot of promotional and stage production work.
He is co-host of “The Local Music Check-up with Dr. Jon” that airs Mondays on radio station 96.3 FM, 980 AM in the Triad, and online at www.WTOB980.com.
Epstein, who received a Ph.D. in sociology from Kent State University, also has a background in education.
He has taught the history and social context of popular music at Wake Forest University, Kent State University, Youngstown State University and The College of Wooster. He taught special education teacher for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and designed the first continuing education program for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Ohio.
Epstein is also an author. His published works include “Youth Culture: Identity in a Postmodern World” and “Adolescents and Their Music: If It’s Too Loud, You’re Too Old,” which is considered a classic.
“That made me feel really old, but it’s also cool,” he said of the “classic” designation.”
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: My music can be described as heavy blues rock or maybe 21st century blues rock. Our style is very guitar-centric. Besides serving as entertainment, which is really what this is, you know, Uncle Watson’s Widow consciously makes an effort to introduce lesser known artist’s work, almost a curating sort of thing.
I also have made it my mission to use current/modern musical instruments and equipment not generally associated with blues rock into our music, and as such, make extensive use of extended range guitars, in this case seven-string and baritone instruments, in all of our work.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: Have I evolved? Hmmm, I suppose Uncle Watson’s Widow is an evolution of sorts. I began the Uncle Watson’s Widow project following the death of Phil Holder, my best friend and drummer for my long running project with Charlotte Whitted — HayMarket Riot. Phil’s death occurred in the middle of our recording an album, which remains unfinished. As an aside, his death was a definite “Spinal Tap” moment as he was killed by bees — very surreal thing, that.
At any rate, Charlotte and I decided to let HayMarket Riot rest for a minute at which time I began Uncle Watson’s Widow as a side project. At first, I used a “revolving cast of characters” in the studio including Doug Davis, Kate Evans, Matt D’Amico and Kenji Brown, the former lead guitarist for 1970’s funk superstars Rose Royce, who now lives in Winston Salem. As the project evolved, I settled on the line up, which recorded most of the album with me: Bekkah Moss on vocals; Steve Jones on vocals, guitar and bass; Kim Kin on guitar; and Scott “Gumby” Williams on drums. I play bass and lead guitar, depending on the song.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: Wow. That’s a question. As far as my guitar and bass playing are concerned, I suppose the biggest influences are Robin Trower, Billy Gibbons, Alex Lifeson and Steve Rothery for guitar and Geddy Lee, Chris Squire and Lemmy for bass.
However, the three artists who have had the biggest impact on my overall “artistic” philosophy are: 1. Rush, for their solid commitment to both the quality of their work and their focus on family and the importance of hard work and perseverance, 2. Marillion for their persistence and the innovations they brought to the music industry — the first band to crowd fund, for example — and 3. Joe Bonamassa because of his incredible work ethic and firm commitment to keeping the blues very much alive into the 21st century.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: Eating right. Seriously, challenges are just opportunities in disguise. The challenges I face as an artist are the same as everyone else’s. All that matters is how you handle them.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: It provides a sense of community, connects me to a large and diverse group of creative people and allows me to get my ya-yas out.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: Measure twice, cut once.
Believe in yourself no matter what others may think. Remember the number of times you fail is irrelevant. The number of times you dust yourself off and keep moving forward is all that counts. Keep in mind that the music business is currently a total disaster for most of us. It’s not just you. Find the way you can reach your audience on your own and pursue it relentlessly.
For individuals: There is no substitute for rigorous practice. You have to put in the time, there are no shortcuts. Having the best gear in the world will not make you a better musician, knowing how to use what you have will.
For bands: Maintain a consistent rehearsal schedule. For the record, rehearsal is what a band does together. Practice is what the musicians do on their own prior to rehearsal to be prepared for that rehearsal.
Fran Daniel writes about artists — visual, musical, literary and more — weekly in Relish. Send your story ideas to fdaniel@wsjournal.com or call 336-727-7366.