New 10-track album by Uncle Watson’s Widow is ready to drop

However, the three artists who have had the biggest impact on my overall “artistic” philosophy are: 1. Rush, for their solid commitment to both the quality of their work and their focus on family and the importance of hard work and perseverance, 2. Marillion for their persistence and the innovations they brought to the music industry — the first band to crowd fund, for example — and 3. Joe Bonamassa because of his incredible work ethic and firm commitment to keeping the blues very much alive into the 21st century.

Q: What is your biggest challenge?

Answer: Eating right. Seriously, challenges are just opportunities in disguise. The challenges I face as an artist are the same as everyone else’s. All that matters is how you handle them.

Q: What does art do for you?

Answer: It provides a sense of community, connects me to a large and diverse group of creative people and allows me to get my ya-yas out.

Q: Any advice for other artists?

Answer: Measure twice, cut once.