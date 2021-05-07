 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New summer music series coming to downtown Winston-Salem
0 comments
spotlight

New summer music series coming to downtown Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

The Summer Music Shindihg, a new outdoor concert series in the Industry Hill neighborhood in Winston-Salem, will be held Friday nights in June.

Tickets range from $10 to $30 for four different shows, which will be held outside The Ramkat at 170 W. Ninth Street.

The series will kick off June 4 with The Steeldrivers, a Grammy award-winning bluegrass band from Nashville, Tenn. Rising Western Carolina band Unspoken Tradition will open the show.

On June 11, bluegrass group Chatham County Line returns to Winston-Salem for two sets of music. Chatham County Line has been a staple of the North Carolina music scene for more than two decades.

The Vagabond Saints’ Society will continue their tradition of covering a specific album or an artist’s entire catalog on June 18, with an evening of music by rock legends The Rolling Stones. Expect cameos from a who’s who of local and regional musicians.

The series finale on June 25 will feature a silent disco party. Participants will wear three-channel wireless headsets to listen to three different deejays spinning music onstage under a full light show.

Tickets for all four shows are on sale now at TheRamkat.com.

The Ramkat and Piedmont Federal Savings Bank are presenting the concerts.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Royal Family lead tributes to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News