New summer music series coming to downtown Winston-Salem

The Summer Music Shindihg, a new outdoor concert series in the Industry Hill neighborhood in Winston-Salem, will be held Friday nights in June.

Tickets range from $10 to $30 for four different shows, which will be held outside The Ramkat at 170 W. Ninth Street.

The series will kick off June 4 with The Steeldrivers, a Grammy award-winning bluegrass band from Nashville, Tenn. Rising Western Carolina band Unspoken Tradition will open the show.

On June 11, bluegrass group Chatham County Line returns to Winston-Salem for two sets of music. Chatham County Line has been a staple of the North Carolina music scene for more than two decades.

The Vagabond Saints’ Society will continue their tradition of covering a specific album or an artist’s entire catalog on June 18, with an evening of music by rock legends The Rolling Stones. Expect cameos from a who’s who of local and regional musicians.

The series finale on June 25 will feature a silent disco party. Participants will wear three-channel wireless headsets to listen to three different deejays spinning music onstage under a full light show.

Tickets for all four shows are on sale now at TheRamkat.com.

The Ramkat and Piedmont Federal Savings Bank are presenting the concerts.

