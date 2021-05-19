New summer music series in downtown Winston-Salem to kick off with The SteelDrivers, gives nod to Industry Hill neighborhood

The sound of bluegrass will fill the air June 4 when The SteelDrivers kick off the Summer Music Shindihg, an outdoor concert series in the Industry Hill neighborhood of downtown Winston-Salem.
The outdoor concert series will offer live music every Friday in June outside The Ramkat at 170 W. Ninth Street. It is sponsored by The Ramkat and Piedmont Federal Savings Bank.
“We are beyond pumped to be heading back out on the road and bringing our brand of music to the fans,” said Tammy King, lead singer for The SteelDrivers. “We love this area since we released our latest ‘Bad For You.’ We will see you soon.”
Saving Country Music, a music-based website, said this about the band,
“The SteelDrivers have about all you need from music: The drive and instrumentation of bluegrass, the grit of country, the energy of rock, the soul of the South, the songwriting of Americana and four Grammy nominations and a win that prove they do it all better than most.”
Unspoken Tradition, a rising bluegrass band, will open the show.
According to the band’s website, Unspoken Tradition’s material is “mostly original and reflects the ever-changing culture of Western and Central North Carolina where they call home.”
The band has had sold out shows in Asheville and at the Station Inn in Nashville, Tenn.
On June 11, Chatham County Line returns to the Camel City for two sets of music. Chatham County Line has been a staple of the North Carolina music scene for more than two decades.
“Embracing an all acoustic instrumentation and the modern songwriting of leader Dave Wilson, the band has graced stages all across the U.S., as well as mainland Europe, Scandinavia, Ireland and the United Kingdom,” according to Chatham County Line’s website.
The Vagabond Saints’ Society will continue its tradition of covering a specific album or an artist’s entire catalog on June 18, with an evening of music by rock legends The Rolling Stones, with cameos from a who’s who of local and regional musicians.
“We’re more a community project than a band,” Doug Davis, the leader of the group said.
The Vagabond Saints’ Society started about 17 years ago and is made up of a core group of musicians — Davis on keyboard and guitar, Jerry Chapman on guitar, Randall Johnson on bass and Corky McClellan, a drummer.
“About three or four times a year, we’ll pick a project,” Davis said. “Sometimes it’s an album we cover, or sometimes it’s an artist, sometimes a genre or theme. Then we get together musicians from the Triad.”
In addition to the core band, an array of singers and extra musicians are brought in to play for specific projects. Aaron Burkey, a guitarist, will be the main extra musician for the June 18 concert.
Davis said he is glad to be part of the summer concert series.
“We hope that this event helps to start setting the stage for the summer experiences of opening back up and bringing people together again,” he said.
June 25 will be the series finale, featuring a silent disco party. Participants will wear three-channel wireless headsets to listen to three different DJs spinning music onstage under a full light show.
Tickets for all four shows are on sale now at TheRamkat.com.
The road back
Andy Tennille, one of the partners of The Ramkat, said he is happy The Ramkat is bringing The SteelDrivers, a Grammy award-winning band, as well as Chatham County Line to Winston-Salem for the first two weekends of the series.
“Chatham County Line has been a North Carolina-Americana staple for many years,” Tennille said. “They have played Winston-Salem in the past.”
He said this will also be The Ramkat’s first time working with Unspoken Tradition.
“Unspoken Tradition is a bluegrass band from Asheville so they should play well with The SteelDrivers,” Tennille said.
He called The Vagabond Saints’ Society old friends of The Ramkat. The group played at the venue’s opening in 2018 as well as when The Ramkat reopened about a month ago after being closed for 14 months because of the pandemic.
Although The Ramkat and the Gas Hill Drinking Room have had silent disco parties before, the one on June 25 will be their first one outdoors.
“We think it’ll be a lot of fun, certainly different from a traditional concert,” Tennille said. “We’ll be announcing the participating DJs as we get closer to that date.”
Tennille said that getting through the pandemic has been difficult, but The Ramkat’s owners are happy that it appears North Carolina will be moving forward with getting back to business and less restrictions on mass gatherings, based on Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement last week.
“Being closed 14 months isn’t something that anyone would sign up for,” Tennille said. “For any business to be closed 14 months is difficult, but since reopening April 15, we’ve had amazing crowds in a limited way, in terms of capacity, socially distanced and masked.”
He said the venue will follow all state and health department guidelines for the concerts.
Shindihg
Outdoor shows have been under consideration by the owners of The Ramkat since it opened in March 2018.
Tennille said that interest grew over the last several months because of indoor capacity restrictions amid the pandemic.
He said they are delighted to be part of the Industry Hill neighborhood.
“We have a lot of like-minded business owners there, so we’re happy to be able to bring an outdoor series to the neighborhood,” Tennille said.
Tennille said people keep asking about the unusual spelling of “Shindihg” in the name of the outdoor concert series.
It’s not a mistake, but rather a nod to the Industry Hill neighborhood.
“We created a unique spelling and added an ‘h’ to it so that we have the ‘ih’ for Industry Hill in the name itself,” Tennille said. “We liked the idea of a summer music shindig and added the ‘h’ to it to give it a little bit of Industry Hill personality.”
Giving back
In addition to The Ramkat and Piedmont Federal Savings Bank, event sponsors include Flow Automotive Companies, Legna Software, Radar Brewing Company, Special Event Services and Viator Design & Construction.
David Barksdale, president and chief executive of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank, said the bank wanted to be a part of the series for several reasons.
This fall, the bank, which has been in business in Winston-Salem for more than 100 years, will move its downtown Winston-Salem office to the ROAR mixed-used complex at 633 N. Liberty St.
“It’s kind of a new, fresh start of the Industry Hill area, so we think the timing of it is good,” Barksdale said.
He said he and others at Piedmont Federal are fans of live music and want to give back to the community.
“I think that adds to the quality of life,” he said. “And I think that our citizens — through all that we’ve been through in the last year — deserve to hear some live music. I think it puts a smile on your face and a tap on your foot to listen to live music.”
He also said he has been a big fan of The Ramkat since its beginning, as well as when the venue was the former Ziggy’s site.
“I live two blocks from there and one of the reasons we moved downtown was that I wanted to be close to live music,” Barksdale said.
Tennille said he is appreciative of the support by local businesses.
“We couldn’t be happier that a number of local businesses stepped up and jumped in and said, ‘We want to be supportive of you as you’re reopening and want to be supportive of the series.’”
