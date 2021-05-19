New summer music series in downtown Winston-Salem to kick off with The SteelDrivers, gives nod to Industry Hill neighborhood

Davis said he is glad to be part of the summer concert series.

“We hope that this event helps to start setting the stage for the summer experiences of opening back up and bringing people together again,” he said.

June 25 will be the series finale, featuring a silent disco party. Participants will wear three-channel wireless headsets to listen to three different DJs spinning music onstage under a full light show.

Tickets for all four shows are on sale now at TheRamkat.com.

The road back

Andy Tennille, one of the partners of The Ramkat, said he is happy The Ramkat is bringing The SteelDrivers, a Grammy award-winning band, as well as Chatham County Line to Winston-Salem for the first two weekends of the series.

“Chatham County Line has been a North Carolina-Americana staple for many years,” Tennille said. “They have played Winston-Salem in the past.”

He said this will also be The Ramkat’s first time working with Unspoken Tradition.

“Unspoken Tradition is a bluegrass band from Asheville so they should play well with The SteelDrivers,” Tennille said.