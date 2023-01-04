 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Next candidate for music director of Winston-Salem Symphony takes baton

Conductor Stilian Kirov

Stilian Kirov.

 Heidi Peters

Classics Series: Stilian Kirov, one of six candidates for the Winston-Salem Symphony’s music director position, will conduct the next Classics Series concerts. “Innovators & Legends” will be held 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 and 3 p.m. Jan. 8 in Stevens Center of the UNC School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St., downtown Winston-Salem. The concert will also feature guest pianist Terrence Wilson. The program will highlight Ludwig van Beethoven’s Concerto No. 1 in C Major for Piano and Orchestra, Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 27 and Ruth Crawford Seeger’s Andante for Strings. Tickets start at $25 at 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org. For more information, visit wssymphony.org, stiliankirov.com and terrencewilsonpiano.com

