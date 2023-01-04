Classics Series: Stilian Kirov, one of six candidates for the Winston-Salem Symphony’s music director position, will conduct the next Classics Series concerts. “Innovators & Legends” will be held 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 and 3 p.m. Jan. 8 in Stevens Center of the UNC School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St., downtown Winston-Salem. The concert will also feature guest pianist Terrence Wilson. The program will highlight Ludwig van Beethoven’s Concerto No. 1 in C Major for Piano and Orchestra, Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 27 and Ruth Crawford Seeger’s Andante for Strings. Tickets start at $25 at 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org. For more information, visit wssymphony.org, stiliankirov.com and terrencewilsonpiano.com
Next candidate for music director of Winston-Salem Symphony takes baton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Music director candidate Stilian Kirov to conduct Winston-Salem Symphony’s ‘Innovators & Legends’ concerts
Winston-Salem Symphony presents Classics Series concert conducted by music director candidate Stilian Kirov with guest pianist Terrence Wilson
The instrumental band was formed by Neal Casal in 2015 to create incidental music for “Fare Thee Well” concerts by surviving members of The Grateful Dead.
The Becky Buller Band and Violet Bell will kick off the Sounds of the Mountains Series presented by the Yadkin Arts Council and Blue Ridge Music Center at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14
A woman who previously said Aerosmith's Steven Tyler had an illicit sexual relationship with her when she was a teen is now suing him.
“Mason Via’s Christmas Jam” at The Brewer's Kettle in Kernersville to focus on bluegrass Christmas music
"It's a really good song!" she said.
A winsome young woman marries into the top echelon of royalty, becomes lonely in a passionless marriage, and suffers eating disorders and depr…
Here's a roundup of 60 famously misheard songs — and an explanation of what's actually being said.