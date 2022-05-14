Paul McCartney fans excited in anticipation of his May 21 concert in Winston-Salem

Paul McCartney’s Got Back concert scheduled May 21 in Winston-Salem has fans sharing memories of growing up with McCartney and the Beatles and hoping to hear their favorite songs at the show.

Winston-Salem is one of McCartney’s live debut cities during his 13-city Got Back tour that started April 28 in Spokane, Wash., and will run through June 16 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Scott Pugh and Scott Lang, both of Winston-Salem, are happy to have the concert in the city.

“I’m glad to see them doing those shows here in Winston-Salem,” Pugh said. “It’s just so convenient for us, and it’s been nice to get some pretty big-name artists (here) and not have to drive too far.”

Lang said he’s a huge fan of McCartney.

“It’s so impressive that at his age he still gets such satisfaction out of touring himself,” Lang said. “Let’s face it, Winston-Salem would not be on the list of some of the super groups to visit, and yet that’s exactly what he does.”

Memories

Several fans spoke of watching the Beatles when they made their first appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in February 1964.

“That was the beginning of a long love affair with the Beatles, overall,” Lang said.

At the time, he was a teenager.

“Keep in mind this was only three months removed from the assassination of President Kennedy in November ... A welcome respite from that tragedy,” Lang said.

And several women said McCartney was their favorite member of the Beatles.

“I think I’ve had a crush on him ever since he was first with the Beatles,” said Linda McDermott of Winston-Salem. “Growing up in a very strict household, we were not allowed to listen to the Beatles or watch them on Ed Sullivan. Talk about sneaking around just to keep up with them all.”

For her, seeing McCartney in concert is a childhood dream fulfilled.

Nancy Hiatt from Clemmons said she was one of those teenagers who screamed for the Beatles.

On the day of the Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, Hiatt was 12 years old and living in Minneapolis, Minn.

She said she ran home to watch the show.

In junior high school, when she and her friends rode the bus, Hiatt said they would yell out, “John, Paul, George, Ringo.”

“Then we would always talk about who was our favorite,” Hiatt said. “Paul has always been my favorite. I probably had a little crush on him.”

Favorite songs

Fans truly had a hard time coming up with their favorite McCartney, Wings and Beatles songs because there are so many good ones.

Over the years, Henry Heidtmann of Lewsiville has played in several bands that featured Beatles music, including the GB’s that has been performing for nearly a decade in the Triad.

Because he and his wife, Julie, both Wake Forest University graduates, are lifelong Beatles fans, it’s tough for them to pick a favorite song.

“But ‘Nowhere Man’ always ends up at the top of my list,” Heidtmann said. “It’s the perfect pop song with three-part harmony and has one of the prettiest and unpretentious guitar solos in the catalog. Its message is assuring when I’m feeling down and just makes me feel good.”

He said his wife’s choice, and another of his favorites, is the ballad, “If I Fell.”

Terry Vestal of Boonville likes “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.”

“That’s a peppy little tune,” Vestal said. “It’s uplifting and to me, pretty much an old McCartney tune.”

Mary Ann Dowd of Advance said McCartney “was a song master of my life.” Her favorites are “Yesterday,” “Here There and Everywhere,” “With A Little Help From My Friends,” “Hey Jude” and “Silly Love Songs.”

She said she would love to hear McCartney perform “God Only Knows,” which McCartney has been reported as saying it is one of his favorite songs.

“Like Paul, that song also brings tears to my eyes,” Dowd said.

Some of the older Beatles songs are at the top of McDermott’s list, especially “I’ll Follow the Sun,” “We Can Work it Out,” and “Michelle.”

But she said, “I’ll be happy to hear whatever he plays. I’m sure there will be some things there that I’ve never heard. I’m just going to enjoy myself.”

When she was 5 years old, Kathy Robertson of Advance, heard “Hello, Goodbye” from her teenage sister’s bedroom and fell in love with it.

“I call it my first favorite song,” Robertson said.

She also likes “I Saw Her Standing There,” saying it has a great beat, and “Band on the Run.”

“Eight Days A Week, “Let It Be” and “Jet” are some songs admired by Leslie Bergman and her husband, Mike Dowd.

The couple live on a small farm and have texted McCartney inviting him to stay there while he is in the area.

Bergman said she hasn’t heard back, so far, but she remains hopeful.

She saw McCartney in concert eight years ago.

“He didn’t do like a set on the acoustic guitar then a set on the electric guitar ...” Bergman said. “He went from one thing to the next — the piano to the keyboard and the guitars. You name it. I say, ‘How do you do that when you’re in your 70s?’ He’s pretty amazing.”

Two of Janie Helton’s favorites are “Arrow Through Me” by Wings and “Little Lamb Dragonfly” from the “Red Rose Speedway” album by Paul McCartney and Wings.

“Little Lamb Dragonfly” is “the sweetest, most beautiful song on that album,” said Helton, who lives in Elkin.

Hiatt, a piano teacher, said she can’t count the many times that she has played “Yesterday” on the piano, especially after a breakup.

“I still have that sheet music,” Hiatt said.

Lang’s favorite McCartney song is “When I’m 64.”

“When I became 64, I got in touch with the DOT in North Carolina, and I requested that license plate ... I used it for a few years until it became obsolete,” he said.

Got those tickets

A big Beatles fan since the age of 14, Maureen Alley of Kernersville, has told her family many times how she got “up close and personal at their concert in 1964” at the Indiana State fairgrounds.

This past Mother’s Day, Alley’s daughters and daughter-in-law gave her a box and asked her to shake it to guess what was in it.

“My first thought was another jigsaw puzzle, but when I opened it and saw it was that they are taking me to the concert, I screamed like a 14-year old. Best gift ever!”

The last time Paul McCartney was in concert in Greensboro, Heidtmann gave his tickets to his sons, but for the Winston-Salem concert, he’s taking his wife, Julie, and their daughter.

“I’m making sure all my kids get to see him,” Heidtmann said.

This will be his fifth time seeing McCartney live in concert.

“He does a great show,” Heidtmann said. “He really does. Everyone is a little bit different.”

Excited is how Sharon McKnight of Pfafftown said she feels about going to the concert with her husband, Dennis, and her daughter, Melanie Galyon, and her 15-year-old granddaughter, Simon Williams, both of Perry, Kansas.

“She likes the Beatles, and it’s probably going to be one of the last opportunities that she has to see one of them,” McKnight said of her granddaughter.

McKnight has seen McCartney and Ringo Starr in concert before but not the other former members of the Beatles — John Lennon and George Harrison.

“I never got to see all four of them together,” she said.

Pugh and his wife, Robin, will be among a group of eight people going to the concert — all couples, one of which is from Hickory and the other from Asheboro.

Although Pugh has gone to other concerts of musical icons such as Guns N’ Roses and Billy Joel locally, this will be his first time seeing Paul McCartney live.

One of the couples in their group got to see McCartney perform in Greensboro.

“They said they loved it so much they’re going again,” Lang said.

Vestal has four tickets for himself, his wife, Pam, his son and a friend of his son.

“I would love to be, obviously, up front at the stage, but that’s beyond my pay grade,” he said laughing.

