Performers for the 2022 N.C. Folk Festival

FRIDAY

At Citystage

6-7 p.m.: Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshn (Jewish Klezmer)

7:30-8:30 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music and East African music)

9-10 p.m.: Sam Bush (bluegrass/newgrass)

At Lawnstage

5:45-6:45 p.m.: Jeff Little Trio (Blue Ridge piano)

7:15-8:15 p.m.: Karan Casey (Irish music)

8:45-9:45 p.m.: Black Opry Revue (country)

At Old Courthouse Stage

6:15-6:45 p.m.: N.C. A&T Cold Steel Drumline (percussion)

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Kaleta & Super Yamba Band (Afrobeat from West Africa)

9-10 p.m.: The Rumble (Mardi Gras Indian Funk from New Orleans)

At LeBauer Park

5:30-6:30 p.m.: UNCG Old-Time Ensemble (old-time)

7-8 p.m.: Soutriii (soul, R&B)

8:30-9:30 p.m.: Kiko Villamizar (Colombian Cumbia and Gaita)

At Center City Jams

7-8:30 p.m.: Health Earth Rhythms, a CommUNITY drum circle

SATURDAY

At Citystage

12:15-1:15 p.m.: Kaleta & Super Yamba Band (Afrobeat from West Africa)

1:45-2:45 p.m.: Kiko Villamizar (Colombian Cumbia and Gaita)

3:15-4:15 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music and East African music)

4:45-5:30 p.m.: Caleb Serrano (gospel)

6-7 p.m.: N.C. A&T Fellowship Gospel Choir (gospel)

7:30-8:30 p.m.: The Rumble (Mardi Gras Indian Funk from New Orleans)

9-10:30 p.m.: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic (funk)

At Lawnstage

12:15-1 p.m.: The Zinc Kings (progressive folk and string)

1:30-2:15 p.m.: Big Bang Boom (family pop)

2:45-3:45 p.m.: Symphony Unbound with Dori Freeman (Appalachia music and song with a string quintet)

4:15-5 p.m.: Autumn Nichols (country)

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Jeff Little Trio (Blue Ridge piano)

7-8 p.m. : Black Opry Revue (country)

8:30-9:30 p.m.: Karan Casey (Irish music)

At Old Courthouse Stage

12:30-1:15 p.m.: The Secret Agency (family soul, hip-hop)

1:45-2:30 p.m.: Aaron Vance (country)

3-4 p.m.: The Rumble (Mardi Gras Indian Funk from New Orleans)

4:30-5:30 p.m.: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet (Cajun)

6-6:45 p.m.: Anna Vtipil (winner of the Not Your Average Folk Contest)

7:15-8:15 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music and East African music)

8:45-9:45 p.m.: Kiko Villamizar (Colombian Cumbia and Gaita)

At LeBauer Park

Noon-1 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music and East African music)

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Jeff Little Trio (Blue Ridge piano)

3-3:45 p.m.: Chris Pierce (country)

4:15-5 p.m.: The Secret Agency (family soul, hip-hop)

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Karan Casey (Irish music)

7-8 p.m.: Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshn (Jewish Klezmer)

8:30-9:30 p.m.: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet (Cajun)

At Center City Jams

12:45-1:45 p.m.: Jazz-Fusion Jam (groove-based jam with touches of jazz, gospel, funk, R&B)

2:30-3:30 p.m.: Beat Cypher (beatmakers and emcees)

4:15-5:15 p.m.: Honky-Tonk Jam (country)

6-7 p.m.: Backbeat Blues Jam (blues)

7:45-8:45 p.m.: African Drum Workshop (drumming)

SUNDAY

At Citystage

12:45-1:30 p.m.: Big Bang Boom (family pop)

2-3 p.m.: Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshn (Jewish Klezmer)

3:30-5 p.m.: Futurebirds (indie rock)

5:30-6:30 p.m.: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet (Cajun)

At Lawnstage

Noon-12:45 p.m.: The Travis Williams Group (Arabic music with jazz, modern classical, rock)

1:15-2:15 p.m.: Jeff Little Trio (Blue Ridge piano)

2:45-3:30 p.m.: Tae Lewis (country)

4-4:45 p.m.: Larry Bellorín (Venezuelan harp)

5:15-6:15 p.m.: Black Opry Revue (country)

At Old Courthouse Stage

1-1:45 p.m.: The Secret Agency (family soul, hip-hop)

2:15-3 p.m.: Caleb Serrano (gospel)

3:30-4:30 p.m.: Soultriii (soul, R&B)

5-6 p.m.: The Rumble (Mardi Gras Indian Funk from New Orleans)

At LeBauer Park

12:30-1:15 p.m.: Larry Bellorín (Venezuelan harp)

1:45-2:30 p.m.: Nikki Morgan (Americana, country, soul)

3-4 p.m.: Dori Freeman (Appalachia music and song)

4:30-5:30 p.m.: Karan Casey (Irish music)

At Center City Jams

1-2 p.m.: Irish Seisun (Irish music)

2:45-3:45 p.m.: Folk Song and Old-Time Jam (folk, old-time)

4:30-5:30 p.m.: Bluegrass Jam (bluegrass)

Want to go?

What: N.C. Folk Festival

When: 5:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 9, noon-10:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and and noon-6:30 p.m. Sept. 11

Where: Downtown Greensboro

Admission: Free, but donations are encouraged. Donations can be made to one of the bucket brigade volunteers are the festival or online at ncfolkfestival.com/donate.

What to bring: Chairs (some will be provided at each stage), water bottles (refills available for free at hydration stations)

Information: ncfolkfestival.com

Other things to know:

  • The schedule, food vendor locations, craftsmen locations and more are available on the festival's cellphone app — North Carolina Folk Festival.
  • The festival is rain or shine.
  • No pets allowed.

* * * *

Pre-festival event

“Songs of Hope & Justice” will be at 8 p.m. Sept. 8 in Van Dyke Performance Space at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Tickets start at $28 at SOHJ.eventbrite.com.

“Songs of Hope & Justice” is a pre-festival concert that focuses on themes of freedom and social justice.

Singer/songwriter Laurelyn Dossett of Stokes County will host this concert, which will feature songs that shine a light on important social issues — past and present.

Performers will include: Alice Gerrard, Rissi Palmer, Dori Freeman, Molly McGinn and Sam Fribush.

Visit ncfolkfestival.com/sohj.

