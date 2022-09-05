Performers for the 2022 N.C. Folk Festival

FRIDAY
At Citystage
6-7 p.m.: Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshn (Jewish Klezmer)
7:30-8:30 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music and East African music)
9-10 p.m.: Sam Bush (bluegrass/newgrass)
At Lawnstage
5:45-6:45 p.m.: Jeff Little Trio (Blue Ridge piano)
7:15-8:15 p.m.: Karan Casey (Irish music)
8:45-9:45 p.m.: Black Opry Revue (country)
At Old Courthouse Stage
6:15-6:45 p.m.: N.C. A&T Cold Steel Drumline (percussion)
7:30-8:30 p.m.: Kaleta & Super Yamba Band (Afrobeat from West Africa)
9-10 p.m.: The Rumble (Mardi Gras Indian Funk from New Orleans)
At LeBauer Park
5:30-6:30 p.m.: UNCG Old-Time Ensemble (old-time)
7-8 p.m.: Soutriii (soul, R&B)
8:30-9:30 p.m.: Kiko Villamizar (Colombian Cumbia and Gaita)
At Center City Jams
7-8:30 p.m.: Health Earth Rhythms, a CommUNITY drum circle
SATURDAY
At Citystage
12:15-1:15 p.m.: Kaleta & Super Yamba Band (Afrobeat from West Africa)
1:45-2:45 p.m.: Kiko Villamizar (Colombian Cumbia and Gaita)
3:15-4:15 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music and East African music)
4:45-5:30 p.m.: Caleb Serrano (gospel)
6-7 p.m.: N.C. A&T Fellowship Gospel Choir (gospel)
7:30-8:30 p.m.: The Rumble (Mardi Gras Indian Funk from New Orleans)
9-10:30 p.m.: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic (funk)
At Lawnstage
12:15-1 p.m.: The Zinc Kings (progressive folk and string)
1:30-2:15 p.m.: Big Bang Boom (family pop)
2:45-3:45 p.m.: Symphony Unbound with Dori Freeman (Appalachia music and song with a string quintet)
4:15-5 p.m.: Autumn Nichols (country)
5:30-6:30 p.m.: Jeff Little Trio (Blue Ridge piano)
7-8 p.m. : Black Opry Revue (country)
8:30-9:30 p.m.: Karan Casey (Irish music)
At Old Courthouse Stage
12:30-1:15 p.m.: The Secret Agency (family soul, hip-hop)
1:45-2:30 p.m.: Aaron Vance (country)
3-4 p.m.: The Rumble (Mardi Gras Indian Funk from New Orleans)
4:30-5:30 p.m.: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet (Cajun)
6-6:45 p.m.: Anna Vtipil (winner of the Not Your Average Folk Contest)
7:15-8:15 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music and East African music)
8:45-9:45 p.m.: Kiko Villamizar (Colombian Cumbia and Gaita)
At LeBauer Park
Noon-1 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music and East African music)
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Jeff Little Trio (Blue Ridge piano)
3-3:45 p.m.: Chris Pierce (country)
4:15-5 p.m.: The Secret Agency (family soul, hip-hop)
5:30-6:30 p.m.: Karan Casey (Irish music)
7-8 p.m.: Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshn (Jewish Klezmer)
8:30-9:30 p.m.: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet (Cajun)
At Center City Jams
12:45-1:45 p.m.: Jazz-Fusion Jam (groove-based jam with touches of jazz, gospel, funk, R&B)
2:30-3:30 p.m.: Beat Cypher (beatmakers and emcees)
4:15-5:15 p.m.: Honky-Tonk Jam (country)
6-7 p.m.: Backbeat Blues Jam (blues)
7:45-8:45 p.m.: African Drum Workshop (drumming)
SUNDAY
At Citystage
12:45-1:30 p.m.: Big Bang Boom (family pop)
2-3 p.m.: Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshn (Jewish Klezmer)
3:30-5 p.m.: Futurebirds (indie rock)
5:30-6:30 p.m.: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet (Cajun)
At Lawnstage
Noon-12:45 p.m.: The Travis Williams Group (Arabic music with jazz, modern classical, rock)
1:15-2:15 p.m.: Jeff Little Trio (Blue Ridge piano)
2:45-3:30 p.m.: Tae Lewis (country)
4-4:45 p.m.: Larry Bellorín (Venezuelan harp)
5:15-6:15 p.m.: Black Opry Revue (country)
At Old Courthouse Stage
1-1:45 p.m.: The Secret Agency (family soul, hip-hop)
2:15-3 p.m.: Caleb Serrano (gospel)
3:30-4:30 p.m.: Soultriii (soul, R&B)
5-6 p.m.: The Rumble (Mardi Gras Indian Funk from New Orleans)
At LeBauer Park
12:30-1:15 p.m.: Larry Bellorín (Venezuelan harp)
1:45-2:30 p.m.: Nikki Morgan (Americana, country, soul)
3-4 p.m.: Dori Freeman (Appalachia music and song)
4:30-5:30 p.m.: Karan Casey (Irish music)
At Center City Jams
1-2 p.m.: Irish Seisun (Irish music)
2:45-3:45 p.m.: Folk Song and Old-Time Jam (folk, old-time)
4:30-5:30 p.m.: Bluegrass Jam (bluegrass)