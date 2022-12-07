Piedmont Blues Preservation Society to hold annual holiday event prior to Tab Benoit & Dirty Dozen Brass Band at The Ramkat

Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will bring its annual Spirit of Giving Toy Drive and Fundraiser featuring a cocktail hour with live entertainment to The Ramkat’s Gas Hill Drinking Room on Dec. 13.

This free holiday event will be held before Tab Benoit and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band perform that evening at The Ramkat. There will be a cash bar and light hor d’oeuvres.

“It will be a good holiday celebratory musical event,” said Richard Emmett, co-owner of The Ramkat.

Each attendee is asked to donate an unwrapped toy or make a cash gift donation to PBPS to receive $5 off a general admission ticket to the Tab Benoit and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band show.

The toys will be donated to His Laboring Few Ministries for distribution to families in need.

“We want to see people coming in in a giving spirit,” said Atiba Berkley, president and acting executive director of Piedmont Blues Preservation Society. “We want them to bring new toys for children (one) to 13 years old. And we’d like them to come and have a beverage and have some nice hor d’oeuvres ... But really, it’s about building community. We want to create safe spaces for people to come and engage with blues and have a great time. And we want to celebrate the giving season.”

The Spirit of Giving Toy Drive will begin at 5 p.m. and will offer showcase performances by the winners of the 2022 PBPS Road to Memphis Blues Challenge — Mama & The Ruckus, a blues and soul band from Asheville, and Blazin’ Blues Bob and Tanner Lee, both blues musicians. Mama & The Ruckus was the band winner, Blazin’ Blues Bob won in the solo/duo category, and Tanner Lee was the youth category winner of the challenge.

In January, these artists will compete in The Blues Foundation’s International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn.

PBPS will hold a Road to Memphis Fundraiser Show on Dec. 16 at Joymongers Brewing Co. in Greensboro to help the three artists go to Memphis for the International Blues Challenge.

The blues culture

Started in 1985, Piedmont Blues Preservation Society is a nonprofit organization based in Greensboro that is 100% volunteer run.

“We’re a nonprofit committed to supporting blues culture,” Berkley said. “That means blues as more than just music. People think of blues as music often, which it is, but it’s also the vey specific folk culture of Black Americans.”

The organization puts on community outreach programs throughout the Triad and runs North Carolina Blues Week and the Carolina Blues Festival. It recently started a free concert series called Blues & Foods Market in eastern Greensboro that happens monthly during good weather.

“We want to invest in the community and make real relationships with the community,” Berkley said.

This is not the first time PBPS has worked with The Ramkat.

“We’ve been partnering for about three years now — since right before the pandemic — with The Ramkat,” Berkley said. “We host shows for them on a regular basis, where we come in and host from the stage and tell people about our nonprofit.”

He said the organization got to work with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band at The Ramkat right before the pandemic shutdown in 2020.

PBPS has held its annual holiday toy drive for more than a decade, previously at Joymongers Brewing and Elm Street Lounge in Greensboro.

Louisiana connection

Tab Benoit and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, who are touring together, will hit the stage at 8 p.m.

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band has played several times at The Ramkat, but this will be the first time at the venue for Benoit, who is bringing his own band.

In the past, PBPS has hosted Tab Benoit concerts at the former The Blind Tiger in Greensboro.

Benoit is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist based in Houma, La. He released his first recording “Nice and Warm” in 1992 and his “Wetlands” album in 2002.

Benoit plays what is called “soulful, Delta swamp blues,” Richard Emmett, co-owner of The Ramkat said.

“He has won blues music awards and the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year Award,” Emmett added. “He’s a Louisiana Music Hall of Fame member. He’s been around for a while and is well loved, and he’s got a great fan base.”

In 2019, Benoit started Whiskey Bayou Records, with partner and manager, Rueben Williams. The label has released albums by including Eric McFadden, Damon Fowler and Dash Rip Rock.

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band is based in New Orleans, La.

Founded in 1977, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band has taken the traditional foundation of brass band music and incorporated it into a blend of genres from bebop jazz to funk to R&B/soul.

“They are pioneers of the modern brass band movement in New Orleans,” Emmett said.

He said the group has inspired many other groups to follow in their footsteps.