Piedmont Wind Symphony announces its 33rd season concert lineup

The Piedmont Wind Symphony’s 33rd season will offer its popular free outdoor pops concerts as well as its traditional four performances in the concert hall.

Guest artists will include internationally acclaimed composer Omar Thomas, N.C. vocalist Christal Rheams, Matt Niess of the Capitol Bones and soprano Lindsay Kesselman. Concerts will be in various locations in Winston-Salem.

Last season, symphony officials focused on getting its musicians playing again and getting back in the community after a hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Mark J. Vaders, president and chief executive of the Piedmont Wind Symphony.

Mark Norman had just joined the symphony as its music director and conductor.

“We got out of the concert hall,” Vaders said.

“We played in churches and out in the community in public spaces. That was all wonderful, but now in this new season, we’re striking a balance. That was so successful, and we don’t want to leave that behind, so we’re keeping some of those outdoor concerts. I think those are going to become a tradition for us. We’re calling it ‘Piedmont Pops in the Pits.’”

Norman said the new season has “an incredible lineup of performers, guest conductors, composers and premieres.”

Free concert

On Sept. 18, the Piedmont Wind Symphony will treat concertgoers to two free concerts in one at Bailey Park Coal Pit in front of Incendiary Brewing in Innovation Quarter because its “Piedmont Pops 1 — Patriotic Pops in the Pit!” concert that was scheduled for Sept. 5 was canceled because of rain.

The first half of the concert will be a heroes and villains theme. In the “Piedmont Pops 2 — Heroes and Villains! Battle for The Pit!” concert, the Piedmont Wind Symphony said it “summons the heroes” and explores its “dark” side in this program of music from “Star Wars,” the Marvel Universe and more. Live music trivia will return so people are encouraged to form teams and get ready to battle in the pit.

The second half of the concert will offer patriotic and American music, featuring vocalist Stephanie Foley-Davis.

“This will be a thrilling and toe-tapping concert,” Norman said.

November concert

The symphony’s Nov. 4 concert will be “Come Sunday!” at Stevens Center of the UNC School of the Arts.

The Piedmont Wind Symphony will share the stage with celebrated soprano Lindsay Kesselman and the UNCSA Wind Ensemble as UNCSA welcomes internationally acclaimed jazz composer and musician Omar Thomas as artist-in-residence.

“Described as ‘elegant, beautiful, sophisticated, intense and crystal clear in emotional intent,’ the music of Omar Thomas continues to move listeners in concert halls the world over,” the Piedmont Wind Symphony stated.

Thomas will speak about his music from the stage.

“Omar is one of the top composers of this generation and really has a unique voice,” Norman said. “We are playing perhaps one of his most popular works — “Come Sunday.”

The Piedmont Wind Symphony will also perform the East Coast premiere of Randall Standridge’s “Unbroken” and feature the UNCSA Faculty Winds on Jeff Scott’s Latin jazz influenced “Baile si quiere.”

Holiday concert

On Dec. 6, the symphony will present “Holiday Piedmont Pops: Christal Rheams and Matt Niess with the Piedmont Wind Symphony” at The Ramkat.

Concertgoers are invited to ring in the holiday season with the Piedmont Pops and special guest singer Christal Rheams performing holiday and jazz favorites.

A native of Raleigh, Rheams has performed with the U.S. Army Blues Jazz Band for more than 22 years and has performed with Wayne Newton, Ricky Martin and Trisha Yearwood. Most recently, Rheams was a top five finalist on “America’s Got Talent” as a member of Voices of Service. Matt Niess of the Capitol Bones will be the guest arranger and soloist for the evening.

“Traditionally, we used to do our big guest artist concerts around the holidays,” Vaders said. “Four or five years ago, we switched that up because it’s so hard to compete for time slots around the holiday season. We moved the guest artists concert to another time of the season, but we’ve missed having something on our calendar that time of year.”

February and April concerts

The Feb. 11 concert will be “Mr. Tambourine Man” in Brendle Recital Hall at Wake Forest University.

Celebrated soprano Lindsay Kesselman will sing American composer John Corigliano’s powerful “Mr. Tambourine Man: Seven Poems of Bob Dylan” with the Piedmont Wind Symphony.

“A fantastic and exuberant prologue precedes five searching and reflective monologues that form the core of the piece; and the epilogue: ‘Forever Young’ makes a kind of folk-song benediction after the cycle’s close,” the symphony stated. “The inner five songs trace a journey of emotional and civic maturation for a very moving musical experience.”

Also, James Barnes’ personal Third Symphony, commissioned by the U.S. Air Force Band will be performed during the concert. The piece “progresses from the composer’s deepest darkness of despair in losing his baby daughter, Natalie, all the way to the brightness, fulfillment and joy of his son, Billy, being born a year later,” the symphony said.

On April 22, the Piedmont Wind Symphony will present its final concert of the season — “Sousa! A Tribute to John Phillip Sousa and His Band” in Wait Chapel at Wake Forest University.

“We are going to look, sound, act just like the Sousa Band did when it was traveling in its heyday from the 19th to the 20th century,” Norman said.

The evening will feature riveting marches, patriotic favorites and virtuosic soloists as the Piedmont Wind Symphony turns back time to become the Sousa Band. Led by Sousa specialist Conductor Emeritus at UNCG, John Locke, the band will be in full costume, and the hall will be decked to resemble the days of Sousa’s Band as it traveled around the world.

Norman said that Locke impersonates Sousa perfectly.

“He becomes Sousa,” Norman said. “He looks like Sousa. He acts like Sousa.”

Soprano Stephanie Foley-Davis, trumpeter Ashley Hall and percussionist John Beck will feature solo works representing the legendary world-renowned soloists of their day.

“It’s a do-not-miss concert,” Norman said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”