Possum Jenkins and Drew Foust to perform July 25 at Tanglewood Park
Possum Jenkins and Drew Foust to perform July 25 at Tanglewood Park

Possum Jenkins

Possum Jenkins

 Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, provided

FREE SUMMER MUSIC: Possum Jenkins with Drew Foust will perform at 5 p.m. July 25 at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road in Clemmons. This free performance is part of the Summer Parks Concert Series presented by Forsyth County government and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Possum Jenkins plays a guitar-driven Southern-fried Americana streaked through with elements of country, soul, blues, gospel and string band music. Foust is a N.C.-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Bring chairs and blankets. Picnics are allowed. Gates open at 4 p.m. Parking is free. Food trucks will be on site, including Porterhouse Burger Truck, West Coast Wanderer, JJ’s Cuban Kitchen and Brash Brownies. No outside alcohol permitted. Visit intothearts.org. Other concerts start at 5 p.m. on: Aug. 15 – West End Mambo at Tanglewood Park; Aug. 29 – The Plaids at Tanglewood Park; and Sept. 12 – The Martha Bassett Show at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville.

Drew Foust

Drew Foust

 Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, provided

