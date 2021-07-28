Progressive Americana folk band Fireside Collective returns to the Willingham Theater

FAN FAVORITE RETURNS: In celebration of its return with live music on the stage for the first time in a year and a half, the Willingham Theater is bringing back a fan favorite — progressive Americana Folk group Fireside Collective. The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 in Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Fireside Collective, a group that cheerfully disregards one-dimensional labels, has been on a roll since emerging five years ago from the Asheville music scene. Blending the interplay of bluegrass instrumentation and harmonies with strong original material and exuberant energy, Fireside Collective has drawn on folk, blues, funk and a wide variety of bluegrass sounds. Members are Joe Cicero (guitar), Alex Genova (banjo), Jesse Iaquinto (mandolin), Tommy Maher (resonator guitar) and Carson White (upright bass). Tickets are $25. Visit yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.