NONSTOP MUSIC: The annual Rap Round Robin will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in the parking lot at Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave. in Winston-Salem. This hip-hop concept show has been put on by Speak N Eye and OG Spliff since 2016. The show was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Rap Round Robin will offer three different stages/sound systems set up in a circle with the crowd in the middle. The point of the show is to have the audience spinning in a circle and always turning to the next stage to see another performer, one song at a time, offering a variety every three to four minutes. Emceein’ Eye of Speak N Eye describes the show as “a nonstop assault on the senses, where the music never seems to end.” In addition to OG Spliff and Speak N Eye, other artists will include Flower in Bloom, Samurai Yola, Hollow Creeper and MC Homeless. The Emotron will be the opening performance. This is a donation-based event. Masks are required.
Rap Round Robin returns to Monstercade Sept. 11
