Ready to 'fully' commit, Winston-Salem's OG Spliff builds towards breakout year

OG Spliff, the moniker of Winston-Salem musician Clifford Owens, enters 2023 with the kind of tailwind that he hopes will lead to more success and wider recognition for his laidback brand of hip-hop.

A mainstay in the area's hip-hop scene, Spliff has just released two new singles, "Son of Toga" and "Building."

The tracks were produced by Israeli-based argov, who has been called "the mysterious Middle Eastern master of musical mayhem" by Backseat Mafia, an online site devoted to underground and forgotten music.

The release positions Spliff, 27, for another productive year, building off the momentum from 2022 when his number of monthly Spotify followers shot from around 39,000 to 50,000 by the end of the year.

One single, "Luv Me," featuring Winston-Salem rising star TiaCorine, was streamed nearly 1.4 million times on Spotify.

"Tia is taking it to a new level, and that's kind of inspiring me to go harder," Spliff said.

Going harder means building relationships with people outside of the city's hip-hop circle, in places such as Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles; possibly touring on the East Coast; and working with a publicist for the first time.

In March, Spliff will play five dates with Durham-based R&B artist Elijah Rosario. The tour will include stops in Greensboro on March 24 and Boone on March 30.

"This is like the first step of like me checking off boxes," Spliff explained. "It's like, 'This is how I'm releasing songs and taking that full leap into music.' Like a lot of things in my life, I usually have one foot in and am not fully committed like I should be. As I get older, this is what I'm doing and I have to fully commit to it. And I hope this project with argov leads to other projects as well."

Five years since his first album release, Spliff said he is satisfied with the steady growth of his career, despite being unsigned.

"I'm not compromising anything lyrically," he said. "It's been a turtle and hare thing, and the turtle wins the race."

Spliff has been described as an old-school revivalist with a syrupy delivery. Clture, a Charlotte-based arts and entertainment publication, called him a sonic-shapeshifter who is comfortable exploring all sorts of soundscapes.

"People who appreciate my music, they feel that my music is like stream of consciousness. I address what is going on in my life in a way that people can take a line or some bars and apply them to their own lives."

The new singles reflect Spliff's shift to a more simplified style of writing. In the past, the artist said he tended to overthink and overanalyze lyrics.

"With lyrics there's nothing new under the sun," he explained. "A huge part is writing the feeling. And I feel like I've gotten better about putting the feeling into the music."